4 Of The Best Sunrise Alarm Clocks To Upgrade Your Morning Routine

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Depending on your morning routine, a little bit of dread may trickle into the process of waking up. If you utilize your smartphone as an alarm clock, for example, the tone can trigger a startle reflex, which can lead to a day started with an over-alert nervous system. Hitting the snooze button doesn't necessarily solve the problem either, as it just buys you a little additional sleep time before you're forced to repeat the same jolt a few minutes later.

Physical alarm clocks are back in style to an extent for this very reason. And while they can eliminate the harsh light and sound of a smartphone alarm going off near one's face, the noise can still be a bit jarring. Sunrise alarm clocks, on the other hand, use light that brightens over a 20- or 30-minute window before the set alarm time, mimicking the more natural process of waking up to sunrise. The gradual light exposure is designed to work with the body's natural wake cycle rather than perking the body up all at once through the element of surprise.

There are a lot of sleek gadgets that can replace a morning alarm, but the inherent science and the general approach of sunrise alarm clocks have made them quite popular. Here we're taking a look at some of the best sunrise alarm clocks the tech world has to offer, applying our own tech expertise and the input of customers with hands-on experience to make our selections.