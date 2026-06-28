Ditch The Alarm Clock App - Here's A More Calming Way To Wake Up
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Being able to set an alarm on your smartphone is, in theory, one of the "conveniences" these devices offer. However, while not needing a separate alarm clock could potentially save you space and money, it comes with a trade-off. If your phone is also your alarm clock, that means that the moment you wake up, you have to engage with your phone. Given that smartphone reliance is such a problem that even major tech CEOs recommend limiting screen time, it can't be healthy to wake up to a grating alarm you can't turn off without interacting with your mobile device. Luckily, there are other options for those who want to wake up in a calmer way.
Consider the example of the Hatch alarm clock. The purpose of this device is to help users establish healthier sleep routines. It achieves this goal in various ways, such as letting users set alarms that wake them with gentle sounds rather than the typical jarring alerts we're used to. The clock also uses a sunrise light feature to ease users back into wakefulness. Most importantly, it allows users to set an alarm without having to bring their phone into the bedroom.
There are other calming, phone-free ways to wake up
A device like the Hatch alarm clock may appeal to someone who understands that relying on their phone's alarm function isn't doing their health any favors in the long run. However, the price may also be a little steep for some. In addition, Hatch tries to convince users to purchase an accompanying subscription to access additional content and features. That alone might be enough to cause someone to seek an alternative.
Fortunately, in the online age, there's no shortage of threads in communities like r/Productivitycafe on Reddit, where users discuss these topics and share their ideas. Users have pointed out that several options beyond phones and traditional alarm clocks can help them wake up calmly and easily.
For example, if you have a fitness tracker, you may be able to set an alarm via a device that's less distracting than a phone. You can also invest in smart lights that turn on at a specific time, if you think that will be sufficient to wake you up. There's even the option to program some stereo systems to play your favorite music when it's time to wake up.
Just remember that an alarm is only a component of your sleep. If you're struggling with sleep difficulties, consider speaking with your doctor, and review the advice experts offer on how to get better rest. If you have a smartwatch, you could also try using smartwatch sleep tracking features to get a better sense of the factors affecting your sleep hygiene.