Apple CEO Says Get Off Your Phone (And Science Agrees With Him)

Apple CEO Tim Cook likely surprised at least some "Good Morning America" viewers in a recent interview on the program when the tech titan suggested that people could benefit from spending less time on their digital devices. As People reports, speaking with host Michael Strahan (and discussing the very smartphones Apple company makes), Cook said, "I don't want people using them too much. I don't want people looking at the smartphone more than they're looking in someone's eyes. This is not how you want to spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature."

Cook may have a point, even if he's the last person most would expect to make it. Consider just one alarming statistic: According to Common Sense Media, between 2015 and 2021, the average U.S. teen between the ages of 13 and 18 years spent over eight hours a day engaging with screen-based media. Unfortunately, as discussed in a paper in the academic journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, smartphone dependence can have significant negative effects on both mental and physical health. On the other hand, by understanding the ways excessive smartphone and digital device usage can cause harm, users might begin to appreciate the true benefits of taking Cook's advice.