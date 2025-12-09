Say Goodbye To Neck Pain With This Dollar Tree Monitor DIY Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spending several hours per day sitting in front of a computer monitor may not sound like a lot of wear and tear on your body, but it doesn't take much strain to cause what healthcare professionals refer to as tech neck. Needing to look down or lean forward to see a screen that's placed too low is a leading cause of chronic neck and shoulder pain, but one of the quickest fixes is to simply raise your monitor up a few inches.

Not everyone has hundreds of dollars to throw at a brand-new desk or monitor mounting system, but one savvy YouTuber figured out a cost-effective DIY solution. Bertina Inspires put together a complete monitor/TV stand for only $6.25, using a hanging shelf, a collection of tumbling blocks, and two small wooden crates, all of which were purchased at Dollar Tree.

We priced all the hardware out ourselves on Dollar Tree's site, and it appears Bertina's $6.25 claim is valid, but doesn't account for shipping or taxes. It also doesn't look like the creator accounted for the cost of wood glue, which added another $4 or so to our total. If you want to paint your riser, you'll have to add that cost to your project budget, too.