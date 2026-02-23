5 Cool Alarm Clocks On Amazon For Heavy Sleepers (That Won't Break The Bank)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting seven to eight hours of sleep is ideal for most adults, but what's ideal isn't always realistic. With conditions like insomnia and restless-leg syndrome pervading, a restful slumber may not even be possible without some type of sleep aid. Melatonin or prescription medication may be a before-bed necessity, and sometimes, these supplements can have quite the impact. On the one hand, deep sleep is restorative sleep, but out-cold-hibernation may be difficult to wake from, especially if your alarm clock isn't loud enough.

Whether your sleep aid is causing you to snore through your three iPhone alarms, or you're just a naturally heavy sleeper, consumer tech is here to improve your sleep. There are numerous alarm clocks sold on Amazon that are tailor-made for the deepest dozers of the world, and we selected five of these products that you'll be able to score for less than $55. When choosing our selections, we made sure to stick to alarm clocks that scored 4 out of 5 stars or higher, and we also referenced user feedback — specifically, the pros and cons of each unit — for all selections. Oh, and if you're having the opposite sleep issue (you can't seem to fall asleep at all), you may want to take a look at these two great pairs of sleep headphones that Consumer Reports recommends.