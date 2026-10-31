5 Biggest Avengers Missing From Doomsday's Confirmed Cast List

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is about to close another chapter, the "Multiverse Saga," in a similar fashion to the "Infinity Saga" that preceded it: Two massive crossover movies featuring dozens of well-known superheroes team up to face a significant threat. After the "Infinity War"-"Endgame" duo, we're getting the "Doomsday"-"Secret Wars" pair that seems to promise an even bigger Avengers story — at least considering the large cast that's already been announced for the first movie.

Marvel has already conducted a series of reveals, confirming 31 actors. It started with the Comic-Con event in July 2024, at which the studio announced that Robert Downey Jr. would play Doctor Doom. In late March 2025, Marvel hosted a long livestream on YouTube, unveiling 27 names, including Downey. That "Doomsday" cast list also included several actors who played mutants in Fox's X-Men movies.

But "Avengers: Doomsday" will also offer a few surprises to the audience. The Russo brothers confirmed that, even though Marvel revealed more than two dozen cast members, it didn't spoil every secret. Longtime MCU fans may easily identify several actors missing from the confirmed cast list, including heroes that appeared in the main MCU reality and characters from other realities. Among those, there are five key Avengers characters who aren't on the list, including Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).