Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Reveals First Footage Of RDJ's Doctor Doom In Action
With less than five months to go until the "Avengers: Doomsday" premiere, Marvel has finally released the first full trailer for its highly anticipated movie. The trailer is available on YouTube and will likely start playing in cinemas around the world this week. It showcases many of the beloved superheroes who have appeared throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including some from the broader multiverse (the X-Men from Fox's movies). The best part of the first "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer is that audiences finally get a brief glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and his suit of armor, as well as his voice.
Remarkably, Marvel ran the complex teaser campaign without showing the film's main character, Doctor Doom. Instead, Marvel took advantage of the massive interest in "Avatar: Fire and Ash" to promote "Doomsday" about a year ahead of its official premiere, teasing the return of some characters, with four short "Avengers: Doomsday" clips over four weeks. The teased characters included Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), members of the Fantastic Four meeting established MCU characters, and some of the X-Men in brief fighting sequences.
The first "Doomsday" trailer finally gives MCU fans more footage, showing multiple heroes from the MCU and X-Men universe in action. Beyond the trailer footage discussed here, no "Doomsday" spoilers follow.
What happens in the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer
MCU fans who follow rumors and leaks may easily recognize the action in the first "Doomsday" trailer, as it matches the trailer that Marvel screened for CinemaCon audiences in mid-April. The trailer starts with a speech in an unfamiliar voice and accent. "Something's coming," the voice says. "Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we'll be faced with an unthinkable decision." This is RDJ's voice for Victor von Doom. It's unclear who the "Doomsday" villain is speaking to, but Doom's speech is likely foreshadowing the events in the movie. A similar dire warning comes from the second speech in the trailer.
This time, the viewer may recognize Thor's voice with ease. The God of Thunder is probably speaking to fellow Avengers, old and new, warning them of the imminent threat, telling them they have to put their differences aside if they are to fight together and stand a chance. "I've fought with many warriors in my time," Thor says in voice-over. "They were far stronger than all of us put together. And they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less than this one."
Thor tells the Avengers they must reunite as "brothers and sisters" if they are to return. "But mark my words, we're going to need a miracle," Thor says, as the trailer shows the audience how easy it is for Doctor Doom to stop Thor's thunderous charge at him. Given the battle between Thor and Doom, in which the latter appears to be winning, the Avengers will definitely need a "miracle" to defeat Victor von Doom.
What superheroes appear in the Doomsday trailer?
The old Captain America may be that miracle, as Steve Rogers appears onscreen, about as young as he was during the final battle in "Avengers: Endgame." Thor is incredulous at first, not sure if this young Rogers is the one he knows, but Steve then summons Mjolnir with the same ease as in "Endgame" to prove his identity. "Hey pal," Rogers says as he grasps the hammer, but that's all the former Cap has to say in the trailer, with Thor having the longest dialogue in the clip.
While other Avengers and X-Men members don't speak in the trailer, Marvel gives fans a look at several heroes who are part of "Doomsday." Marvel confirmed most of the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast last year, during a livestream event on YouTube. Many of them appear in action sequences in the first trailer, teasing some of the first interactions between Avengers members and other superheroes and former villains.
In order of their appearance on the screen, you see:
- Professor X (Patrick Stewart)
- Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)
- Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal)
- Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby)
- Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn)
- Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)
- Thor (Chris Hemsworth)
- Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie)
- Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan)
- Scott Lang (Paul Rudd)
- Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)
- Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)
- US Agent (Wyatt Russell)
- Red Guardian (David Harbour)
- Namor (Tenoch Huerta)
- Shuri (Letitia Wright)
- M'Baku (Winston Duke)
- Cyclops (James Marsden)
- Gambit (Channing Tatum)
- Shang-Chi (Simu Liu)
- Loki (Tom Hiddleston)
- Mystique (Rebecca Romijn)
- Magneto (Ian McKellen)
- Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton)
- Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).