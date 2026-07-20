Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Reveals First Footage Of RDJ's Doctor Doom In Action

MCU fans who follow rumors and leaks may easily recognize the action in the first "Doomsday" trailer, as it matches the trailer that Marvel screened for CinemaCon audiences in mid-April. The trailer starts with a speech in an unfamiliar voice and accent. "Something's coming," the voice says. "Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we'll be faced with an unthinkable decision." This is RDJ's voice for Victor von Doom. It's unclear who the "Doomsday" villain is speaking to, but Doom's speech is likely foreshadowing the events in the movie. A similar dire warning comes from the second speech in the trailer.

This time, the viewer may recognize Thor's voice with ease. The God of Thunder is probably speaking to fellow Avengers, old and new, warning them of the imminent threat, telling them they have to put their differences aside if they are to fight together and stand a chance. "I've fought with many warriors in my time," Thor says in voice-over. "They were far stronger than all of us put together. And they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less than this one."

Thor tells the Avengers they must reunite as "brothers and sisters" if they are to return. "But mark my words, we're going to need a miracle," Thor says, as the trailer shows the audience how easy it is for Doctor Doom to stop Thor's thunderous charge at him. Given the battle between Thor and Doom, in which the latter appears to be winning, the Avengers will definitely need a "miracle" to defeat Victor von Doom.