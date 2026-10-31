Illegal Destruction Of 250,000 Trees For A Google Data Center Causes Outrage In Finland

Police say what they've found so far points to what Yle News described as "irregularities and shortcomings in drainage and water management at the data centre project's worksite." People who live near Muhos have seen brown water coming off the clearcut and running into a stream that feeds the Oulujoki River, which is only around 400 meters away. LVV has given Tuike Finland — Google's local subsidiary — until November 5 to turn in a more detailed water plan that deals with heavy rainfall, snowmelt, and the acidic black shale soils in the area. Meanwhile, police say they're hoping to finish their investigation sometime in 2027.

Google cleared a second forest at Otanmäki, a village near Kajaani, and Mari Annala of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation estimates another 150,000 trees were removed there as well. That would put the total for both sites at about 400,000. Additionally, a family who has lived in Otanmäki for generations say that wolves have started "coming into the village" after the forest was cut down because the animals that lived there "fled" from the noise.

Google says it plans to plant trees across 130 hectares at Muhos. That's less than half of what it cut down there. Conservationists say it's not enough to make a difference. Hanna Halmeenpää, who chairs the conservation group's board, told The Guardian that the thing reeked of "pure arrogance," and more than 96,000 people have now signed a citizens' initiative asking for stricter rules on data centers in Finland as well as a fee to compensate local communities for environmental damage.