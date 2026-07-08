There's no denying that AI use is transformative, both in business and personal affairs. However, supporting the tech requires a great deal of resources. For instance, generating a simple email with ChatGPT requires much more water than you may think, and a single Amazon data center reportedly went through 2.5 billion gallons of water in a year.

Sadly, residents of Cheyenne, Wyoming, got a front-row seat to the AI data center debate when the company contracted to build Meta's new data center polluted the city's wastewater treatment system. The pollutant? Bacteria referred to as Cupriavidus gilardii, which can cause severe infections in immunocompromised individuals. After discovering the contamination during a routine test in February 2026 and tracing it back to Goat Systems LLC (which was handling the data center's construction), the city's Board of Public Utilities acted quickly and took away Meta's discharge privileges. As a long-term measure, it also enforced a policy prohibiting water discharges from facilities like data centers that rely on fill-and-flush systems and closed-loop cooling.

The good news is that the bacteria didn't pollute drinking supply in Wyoming's capital city, but it did pollute two treatment facilities. In response, the board temporarily halted the reuse water system that purifies water and repurposes it for irrigation. After months of cleanup, the facility finally resumed its operations on June 29.