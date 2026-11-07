How Long Does A Fitbit Usually Receive Software Support?
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Fitbit is a trusted, reliable, and affordable name in the fitness wearables market, and was even before the company was bought by Google in 2019. However, Fitbit devices are not necessarily known for receiving long-term support since their acquisition. Google maintains a security updates page for Fitbit devices, where it is stated that these devices will receive updates for at least two years after they are last sold on official online stores, but that's about it. By comparison, Google promises seven years of support for its Pixel phones.
This isn't just about new features. Software updates also mean bug fixes and security patches that keep your device running smoothly and safely. It's not safe to use a device that no longer gets security support because the manufacturer is no longer responsible for protecting that device from hackers and data breaches. It's worth noting that Google does uphold a Fitbit Legacy Device Policy, which states that legacy devices may be eligible for warranty replacement even after they are no longer receiving software updates. But, in general, it is advisable to replace your Fitbit when it loses support.
We reviewed the Google Fitbit Edge, which was released on October 27, 2026, and found it to be one of the best Fitbits to date. However, at the time of writing, the Edge is only guaranteed to receive security updates until October 2028. This date could extend in the future because the device is still being sold via Google's official stores. However, the relatively short guarantee could be a deterrent for buyers who want more longevity from their investment.
Which wearables have longer software support than Fitbit?
We previously covered five smartwatch brands with the longest software support, all of which are known for supporting some or all of their devices for more than two years. If you're looking for wearables with the most longevity, Samsung and Apple both have a history of supporting their watches with up to five years or more of security updates.
You don't always have to pay for a high-end smartwatch to get decent software support, though. Garmin smartwatch software support can last for up to three years for certain models. However, it's worth noting that Garmin does not publish software support end-of-life dates ahead of time. The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band was released in July 2026 and will likely receive support through at least July 2028, but it's unknown if support will extend beyond that.
Amazfit is another wearables brand that's known for supporting its bands and watches for up to three years. The Amazfit Balance 3 was released in June 2026 and is guaranteed to receive security updates through June 2029. If you're looking for a fitness-focused band to replace your Fitbit, it's really a question of whether Amazfit or Garmin is the one worth buying for you.