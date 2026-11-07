How Long Does A Fitbit Usually Receive Software Support?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fitbit is a trusted, reliable, and affordable name in the fitness wearables market, and was even before the company was bought by Google in 2019. However, Fitbit devices are not necessarily known for receiving long-term support since their acquisition. Google maintains a security updates page for Fitbit devices, where it is stated that these devices will receive updates for at least two years after they are last sold on official online stores, but that's about it. By comparison, Google promises seven years of support for its Pixel phones.

This isn't just about new features. Software updates also mean bug fixes and security patches that keep your device running smoothly and safely. It's not safe to use a device that no longer gets security support because the manufacturer is no longer responsible for protecting that device from hackers and data breaches. It's worth noting that Google does uphold a Fitbit Legacy Device Policy, which states that legacy devices may be eligible for warranty replacement even after they are no longer receiving software updates. But, in general, it is advisable to replace your Fitbit when it loses support.

We reviewed the Google Fitbit Edge, which was released on October 27, 2026, and found it to be one of the best Fitbits to date. However, at the time of writing, the Edge is only guaranteed to receive security updates until October 2028. This date could extend in the future because the device is still being sold via Google's official stores. However, the relatively short guarantee could be a deterrent for buyers who want more longevity from their investment.