Is It Safe To Keep Using A Phone That No Longer Gets Update Support?

You can expect your phone to get at least one major OS update or upgrade, like when you move from iOS 18 to iOS 26 or Android 15 to Android 16, which often comes with new features and UI overhauls. Before the next OS upgrade comes out, the phone will get smaller updates known as patches, which may fix bugs, improve performance, and tighten up security. It's that last one that's important, because it makes the phone less vulnerable to malicious pieces of code known as exploits. They're created to take advantage of vulnerabilities in the system software. Once your phone has been hacked by cybercriminals using an exploit, they can do a wide range of harm, including installing malware and stealing your personal information.

Exploits can and do exist even for phones that are still getting update support (no piece of software is perfect). But they're usually rendered useless quickly after the manufacturer releases a patch to remedy the situation. But once the updates stop, you no longer have that guarantee, which is why it's not safe to use that phone.

It doesn't immediately become unsafe, but the risk increases with each passing day until it happens. Android users are lucky, though, because even after their phones become too old to use, they can still install a custom ROM to continue using them safely. It just has to be one that gets frequent updates.