You Can Unlock New Updates For Old Android Phones Using This Loophole

Like it or not, your Android phone has an "end of life" date just like any smartphone. The day your device no longer receives major Android operating system updates and security updates is the day you should consider buying a new device to ensure you have access to the latest software features and security protections that safeguard your digital data. The good news is that the longest software support guarantees for Android smartphones reach seven years for dozens of models. Security updates are also guaranteed up to seven years for these devices. But many Android users may own older devices that will reach that end-of-life point soon. Before deciding which new Android model to buy, users should know there's an unofficial way to extend software support on their old device via a loophole Android vendors will not mention: LineageOS.

Unless you've installed a custom version of Android before, LineageOS won't sound familiar. This unofficial Android operating system has been available for about a decade under the LineageOS name, with roots tracing as far back as 2009 if you count its CyanogenMod history. More tech-savvy Android users who wanted to run an alternative Android version to what's offered by Google and its partners may have installed LineageOS versions in the past. In addition to prolonging software support beyond what a vendor would offer, LineageOS has other benefits, like allowing users to "de-Google" their devices by reducing or eliminating the Google apps that may come preinstalled on Pixel phones, Galaxy S devices, and various other Android handsets.

Similarly, installing LineageOS can eliminate the AI features that come preloaded in modern commercial versions of Android. In turn, phones that can support LineageOS may run a little smoother than before, as the bare-bones Android experience may be more efficient than the default version.