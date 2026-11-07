3 Affordable Ways To Get Wired Internet In Rooms Your Router Can't Reach

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One of the biggest downsides of Wi-Fi is limited range. Theoretically, Wi-Fi has a range of 50-60 feet when using the 5GHz frequency band indoors. But when you factor in the things inside your home that interfere with Wi-Fi, such as cordless phones, your neighbor's Wi-Fi, and thick walls, the effective range can drop considerably. So, somewhere in your home, if it's big enough, you might find yourself in an area where Wi-Fi goes to die — a dead zone. Wi-Fi extenders help eliminate dead zones and are also quite affordable. However, they tend to slow down internet speeds and increase latency and network congestion.

There are other solutions for creating a direct, reliable, fast, and less congested wired internet backbone through your home. Affordable ways to get internet from the router to the dead zones are longer Ethernet cables, powerline adapters, and Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) adapters. When you finally get the wired internet to the room you want, it's advisable to create an access point so other devices without Ethernet ports, such as phones, tablets, streaming sticks, and ultrabooks, can connect.

It's usually more effective and elegant to run it through the walls. Depending on your home's layout, it can be a frustrating endeavour because there will be a lot of cutting, drilling, fishing cables through the wall, and terminating the jacks. This work is best left to professionals, but it can cost up to $400 or more per Ethernet port. Luckily, these cheaper solutions exist.