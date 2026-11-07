Can You Use Glass Cleaner To Clean Your Solar Panels?

Whether you're looking to buy some top-notch solar panels or you've already got a setup installed, it's important to keep in mind that they spend their entire lifespan battling the elements. Over time, a thick layer of dust, pollen, bird droppings, and other gunk inevitably ends up coating the glass. That, in turn, can throttle the panels' energy output. And when it comes to cleaning the panels, grabbing your preferred glass cleaner seems like a no-brainer since it works just fine on your mirrors and windows. But the reality is, many window cleaners use chemicals that are too harsh for delicate solar hardware, so they aren't a good option.

Why is this the case? Think of your solar panels less like a regular old window and more like a high-end camera lens or the display of your phone or laptop. Blasting any of those with the chemicals in most glass cleaners would likely leave behind streaks or damage them. Rooftop solar panel setups are no different; typically they sport a thin antireflective coating on the top glass layer that's designed to trap sunlight. If that coating gets stripped away, your panels will start bouncing sunlight away instead of absorbing it. And once that protective film is gone, it's gone for good. Your panels might look clean, but now there's a permanent drop in the system's power-generating capabilities. That's why you need another way to keep them clean.