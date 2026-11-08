Stop Using Google Meet Like Zoom And Try These Hidden Features

To the average user, Google Meet and Zoom might seem like the exact same thing. Both are commonly used video conference call platforms that workplaces and casual users alike access for productivity or casual chit-chat without needing to bring everyone involved into one physical location. However, Google Meet contains a collection of utilities that may elevate your conference beyond a typical Zoom call. Just as there is a collection of Google Workspace features you're probably not using, Google Meet offers several underrated features you should take advantage of in all of your work calls.

Google users might cherish the ability to enable live captions during meetings and avoid missing crucial details during a conversation, the same way Gen Z loves enabling subtitles. This feature and the translation function also allow participants to mute the audio without losing important information in the process. Google Meet also contains a picture-in-picture setting that allows users to switch over to a new tab while still being able to view the meeting in progress.

A helpful service offered by Google Gemini is its note-taking capabilities, which some might consider a premium feature that should be free for everyone. The "Take notes for me" command prompts Gemini to automatically record meeting points, which can be shared with other participants and compiled into a summary email. Gemini can also bring late participants up to speed with the "Summary so far" option. It's worth noting that the AI-powered note feature requires the proper Google Workspace Edition or Google AI plan to be used.