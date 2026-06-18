3 Useful Google Workspace Features You're Probably Not Using
Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) offers a useful selection of apps designed to maximize productivity and there are quite a few unique features that you might not use simply because you didn't know they existed.
You may be unfamiliar with such features because Google is continually adding new capabilities to Google Workspace. For instance, Google finally added a feature to Drive that helps users organize their files. That's just one example of a feature that isn't necessarily widely known among all Google Workspace users. The more you explore this collection of digital tools, the more you'll realize you probably haven't been leveraging Google Workspace to its full potential. You'll be (happily!) shocked by the boost in productivity when you do start using some lesser-known features.
Google Workspace Intelligence integration makes many of these updates possible. Launched in April 2026, Workplace Intelligence goes beyond connecting apps by creating a dynamic system across your Google apps using AI.
Create documents by speaking with Docs live
Whether you're recapping your thoughts after a recent meeting or coming up with new ideas for a project and don't have the option to type them as they come to you, Google Docs live may be a great solution for you.
The feature allows you to speak to and leverage Google Gemini to transform your stream-of-consciousness thoughts into an organized document. You can also grant Docs live permission to access Gmail and related sources of potentially relevant information, which it may incorporate into your session when appropriate.
It's a cliché for a reason: We really do live in a fast-paced world. As such, we could all benefit from developing a few tech habits that can save time. Using Docs live may be one way of freeing up your bandwidth to focus on other, more important tasks.
It's worth noting that Google Docs also offers a general speech-to-text tool. Unlike Docs live, which converts spoken thoughts into a structured set of notes, the speech-to-text feature simply allows a user to "type" with their voice. It's helpful for people with disabilities, as well as anyone who just wants to write in Docs a bit more quickly.
Confidential mode for Gmail security
Whether you're using it for professional or personal reasons, there are many scenarios in which you might send sensitive information via Gmail. You want to be confident that information or data won't be easily leaked. One way to protect sensitive emails sent via Gmail is to use Google confidential mode.
Confidential mode offers a few key features that boost email security. For example, when someone receives an email that was sent in confidential mode, they won't have the option to forward it to others, nor will they be able to print it. Confidential mode also prevents email recipients from downloading attachments.
In addition, when you send an email through confidential mode, you can set an expiration date, after which the email will disappear. You can also choose to revoke someone's access to the email at any time. Similarly, you can protect the contents of an email by requiring a user to enter a verification code before opening a message.
Compare documents feature to highlight edits
In general, Google Workspace makes it relatively easy to edit and draft new versions of existing documents. That said, there are many potential situations in which a user might want to compare a new version of a document to a previous version. A person reviewing changes to a contract might want to easily spot the differences between the new version and the previous contract. A teacher grading a student's revised essay may benefit from being able to efficiently compare it to an earlier draft.
The Google compare documents feature is designed for such instances. As the name implies, it highlights the differences between two documents so users can easily scan both versions for updates and other such changes.
These are just a few of the "hidden" Google Workspace features you may not be familiar with. Similarly, if you're a Google One user, you should learn about the hidden Google One perks you need to start using. And remember, Google regularly adds features and tools to its lineup. To get the most out of these tools, be sure to check for such updates and upgrades often.