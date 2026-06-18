3 Useful Google Workspace Features You're Probably Not Using

Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) offers a useful selection of apps designed to maximize productivity and there are quite a few unique features that you might not use simply because you didn't know they existed.

You may be unfamiliar with such features because Google is continually adding new capabilities to Google Workspace. For instance, Google finally added a feature to Drive that helps users organize their files. That's just one example of a feature that isn't necessarily widely known among all Google Workspace users. The more you explore this collection of digital tools, the more you'll realize you probably haven't been leveraging Google Workspace to its full potential. You'll be (happily!) shocked by the boost in productivity when you do start using some lesser-known features.

Google Workspace Intelligence integration makes many of these updates possible. Launched in April 2026, Workplace Intelligence goes beyond connecting apps by creating a dynamic system across your Google apps using AI.