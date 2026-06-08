10 Tech Habits That Will Save You Time

A browser typically remembers the general website or a specific page you frequently visit, but it's much more effective to make a bookmark to that webpage rather than typing it into your URL. By making it a bookmark, all you have to do is click it in your browser, and you'll immediately drop into the set page you want to use. It saves you time typing it in on your URL, and you're not trying to click through other pages to reach the exact location you want to visit. The bookmark is exactly where you want to be. Also, when you start adding multiple tabs on your browser, you can group the various tabs based on how you're using them for easy retrieval later. In Chrome, for example, you can do this by right-clicking on any tab and selecting "Add tab to new group." Other browsers have similar functionality.

Organization is always key when you want to get the most out of your browser bookmarks. You want to stay on top of the ones you add by regularly going through them to delete ones you no longer use and doing some quick sorting as it makes sense. For example, putting the ones you use on a daily basis at the top of a browser is a good idea, as you'll be able to click on them as soon as you open your browser. Other, less frequently used ones can stick to the bookmark dropdown menu. You also want to keep these names short, editing them rather than having the full URL link. Finally, and as mentioned above, organize your browser bookmarks into tabs, specifically for your activities, such as labeling them work, finance, or hobbies.