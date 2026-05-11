10 Of The Best Alternatives To The Skylight Calendar

Easily one of the more expensive and advanced digital calendars you could pick up is the Calendar+ 2 from Cozyla. You can keep track of everything you want to with the Cozyla digital calendar, which syncs with your smartphone and lets you update it on the go, or take a picture of a new or upcoming event and add it to the calendar. It comes with a personalized application that you can use to manage everything when you're not at home, earning it a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

There are also sections for you to add in chore charts with customizable rewards, a meal planner complete with pictures and built-in recipes, and you can modify the dashboard to have everything important on the front display. You can connect to Google Play to add more widgets, based on your needs. If you're a remote worker, you'll be able to add a handful of the essential apps you need to keep track of your daily routine. You can get it for $809.99, with no additional subscription to access everything you want to use, though an AI implementation is hidden behind a paywall.

Customers recommend it for how easy it is to keep track of their hectic schedule, how it improves their family's efficiency, and how well it works in landscape or portrait mode, depending on how you hang it. Reviewers who have tried it praised its support for streaming applications and its ability to gamify chores and tasks for every family member.