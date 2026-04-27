10 Must-Have Tech And Gadgets That Can Make Any Retiree's Life Easier
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Rapid developments in technology and smart home gadgets have changed our lives for the better, providing endless entertainment, accessible convenience, and reliable security. People of all ages can take advantage of these benefits, and retirees are no exception. In fact, there are some gadgets that would help make their permanent vacation much more enjoyable for them.
We've selected 10 gadgets that will make retirees' lives easier as they enter a new chapter. The devices in this list include a streaming stick that simplifies access to entertainment, a fitness tracker that helps motivate them toward a healthier lifestyle, and a smart display that combines the capabilities of a voice assistant with a screen.
The gadgets that we've featured in this article all have solid ratings on Amazon from more than 1,000 shoppers. To support our case that they're perfect for retirees, we've highlighted relevant comments from the retailer's customers and professional reviews from reputable websites and channels.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
The top streaming services contain limitless libraries of content for endless entertainment options at our fingertips. However, not all smart TVs have user-friendly interfaces and remote controls. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, which is $49.99 on Amazon, solves these issues by introducing a new operating system when plugged into the TV's HDMI port.
This Roku streaming stick has impressed Amazon shoppers, earning an average score of 4.7 stars following more than 97,000 reviews. It's designed to work with 4K TVs, and customers said that it's as close as you can get to being a plug-and-play device because it only takes a few minutes to get everything sorted out and running. They added that both picture and sound quality are great with this gadget, which is echoed by the review of Tom's Guide that also praised its fast performance and wide app compatibility.
Roku streaming devices are known for easy-to-use interfaces with large icons and clear text, as well as remote controls that are not packed with buttons. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K remote also accepts voice commands, making it more convenient for retirees to access all their favorite streaming shows and movies.
Bob and Brad EZBack massager
Body pain becomes more prominent and troublesome as we age, making it difficult to move around and relax. For those who could use a little extra touch, there are massagers like the Bob and Brad EZBack. For $79.99 on Amazon, where it's rated 4.2 stars based on almost 2,000 reviews, this massage device features four deep-kneading nodes that deliver a shiatsu-style treatment, as described by Good Housekeeping in its review.
The device offers three massage modes and three intensity levels, and according to Amazon shoppers, it runs smoothly and quietly. It needs to be plugged in to work, but customers said that the power cord is long enough. Additionally, they mentioned that the remote is convenient for accessing the gadget's controls, rather than having to reach for them when they're behind your back.
The Bob and Brad EZBack massager is designed for the back and neck, but shoppers said it can be used on practically any part of the body that needs muscle relief. Unlike massage guns, this device can be used hands-free for less hassle, according to Good Housekeeping, adding that the heat that the gadget generates is very soothing.
Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker
When people enter retirement, they may find themselves sliding into a sedentary lifestyle. A simple fitness tracker like the Fitbit Inspire 3, which is available on Amazon for $99.95, could help prevent this by monitoring your physical well-being and your progress towards your fitness goals. The device, which is rated 4.2 stars after over 23,700 reviews, would help motivate retirees to maintain their focus on staying healthy.
This fitness tracker features an AMOLED screen that TechRadar describes as bright and colorful, and it's very reliable in counting daily steps and monitoring your heart rate, according to Amazon shoppers. The wearable device can also collect data from more than 20 exercise modes, and TechRadar said that it's easier to analyze these statistics through the Fitbit app. Fitbit promises up to 10 days of battery life with this fitness tracker, and the retailer's customers confirmed that it lasts that long, and sometimes even longer.
If retirees want a dedicated fitness tracker without any distractions, Amazon customers recommend the Fitbit Inspire 3. Each purchase includes six months of Fitbit Premium for free, unlocking additional helpful features such as the Daily Readiness Score and the Sleep Profile.
Kobo Clara Color ebook reader
Retirement is the perfect time to catch up on your reading backlog. With an e-book reader, you won't have to bring physical books with you all the time. The Kobo Clara Color, available on Amazon for $159.99, offers a color screen and note-taking features at a relatively affordable price, making it one of the top Kindle alternatives.
This Kobo device feels like a true handheld device, according to Mashable's review, with its 6-inch display at just the perfect size to comfortably hold it. The reader also includes ComfortLight Pro technology, which automatically reduces blue light and adjusts settings like font size and line spacing to make reading easier on the eyes. It's also waterproof with an IPX8 rating, has a battery that can last for weeks, and includes built-in Bluetooth for listening to audiobooks.
With an average rating of 4.6 stars from Amazon shoppers after over 1,800 reviews, it's obvious that they are impressed by this Kobo ebook reader. Customers said that it's easy to use with its simple interface, and it's also easy to load your own book files into the device.
Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen)
Installing a video doorbell not only makes it more convenient for retirees to check who's outside, but also provides a layer of security even when they're not at home. Amazon shoppers said that the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) is such a device with a quick and easy setup for $79.99, and they added that with its 2K resolution, you'll be able to clearly see the faces of people, even in the dark, with its night vision capabilities.
You can view the video from this video doorbell in the Arlo app, which you can download to your smartphone or smart display. As Security.org pointed out in its review, it works great with Amazon's Alexa and devices powered by the digital assistant, enabling voice commands for functions such as accessing its live feed.
This Arlo video doorbell, rated at 4.4 stars on Amazon after more than 1,100 reviews, offers motion detection alerts, which customers said reliably trigger whenever anyone approaches your front door. The two-way audio feature is also very helpful, according to Security.org, especially the option to leave pre-recorded messages for delivery people and guests. All these are free, with more to unlock if you sign up for an Arlo Secure subscription, such as 60-day video history and 24/7 professional monitoring.
Amazon Echo Show 11 smart display
Voice assistants are the epitome of making life easier, and pairing them with a screen adds even more functions that retirees can use. The latest model of the Amazon Echo Show 11, which has an average score of 4.3 stars after more than 3,800 reviews, is an excellent example of a smart display. For one thing, it's perfectly compatible with the aforementioned Arlo video doorbell, allowing you to see who's outside your front door by asking Alexa to bring up the live feed
The 11-inch touchscreen of this Amazon Echo device offers Full HD resolution for clarity and brightness. Additionally, Amazon shoppers and PCMag agree that this gadget delivers high-quality sound with loud volume and great bass. It's a great smart home device for larger rooms because of its combination of solid video and audio, according to PCMag.
The Amazon Echo Show 11, available on the retailer's website for $219.99, will let you access Alexa+, the new version of the digital assistant that incorporates AI to make it even smarter. The smart display's widgets are also very helpful, with Amazon customers citing the calendar, sticky notes, and news and weather updates as examples.
Apple iPad A16
Boredom and loneliness are two of the most challenging problems for retirees, especially when coming from a fast-paced career. The Apple iPad A16, alongside the App Store, is filled with entertainment and socialization apps. The most affordable configuration with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is $349 on Amazon, and it's the best tablet you can buy in 2026 based on Amazon user reviews, as it has an average score of 4.7 stars after 22,000 ratings.
This is the latest release of the iPad's base model, featuring a very clear, bright 11-inch Liquid Retina display that's perfect for watching videos, according to Amazon shoppers. It's nowhere near as powerful as the versions of the tablet that are powered by Apple's M series of chips, but Wired claims that the performance of this device's A16 Bionic processor is already enough for most people.
Among the essential iPad apps that we've tagged, there are several that are perfect for retirees. Perhaps it's time to tap into their inner artist with Procreate, or to learn a new language with Duolingo for upcoming trips abroad. All the top messaging apps and social networks are available on the App Store too, so there's no shortage of ways to connect to family and old friends, or to meet new acquaintances.
Betta SE Plus robotic pool skimmer
Lounging in the pool any time you want is one of the best perks of retirement. Pool maintenance, however, is not an easy task. The Betta SE Plus, a robotic pool skimmer with an average score of 4.6 stars on Amazon following more than 2,300 reviews, expertly handles the chore so that whenever you're thinking of diving in, the water will be clean.
This $389.90 device moves around the surface of your pool, picking up all the leaves and other debris along the way. The gadget has solar panels so that it can keep running day and night, but you also have the option of using USB-C charging during gloomy days. Amazon shoppers said that this robotic pool skimmer saves a lot of time and money because it prevents small debris from getting into the filters, so it will take longer before you need to clean them.
Emptying the contents of the Betta SE Plus after its cleaning sessions doesn't take a lot of effort, according to The Pool Nerd. You just open the hatch, pull out the basket, dump the leaves, and put it back in. The review mentions that you won't have to do this often due to the high capacity of the basket.
Roborock Qrevo S5V robot vacuum and mop
People don't go into retirement so that they can do household chores. Fortunately, there are devices that can help with most of them, like robot vacuum cleaners that will keep the floor spotless. The Roborock Qrevo S5V, which is available on Amazon for $899.99, kicks things up a notch as it's also a robot mop, and it comes with a smart docking station.
In TechGearLab's testing, this smart device revealed excellent suction power and mopping capabilities, and Amazon customers confirmed this reliable performance. Shoppers added that it works quietly so it's not a disturbance, and that it navigates rooms and obstacles well enough to avoid getting stuck. This is possible through the sensors of the robot vacuum and mop, which also allows it to switch cleaning modes when it travels from hard floors to carpets.
This Roborock robot vacuum and mop is very easy to operate through the Roborock app or with voice commands, according to TechGearLab. Once done cleaning, it returns to its docking station, where it empties its contents into a bin that can hold up to 10 weeks of dust, and washes and dries its mop to prevent odor buildup.
Echelon Connect EX-5s exercise bike
Retirees who want a more active lifestyle shouldn't be held back from their workouts if they're unable to go outdoors for any reason. Exercise bikes are among the gadgets that can upgrade your home gym for this purpose, and Echelon smart fitness bikes are a well-reviewed option with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon after more than 2,900 reviews. The equipment has received praise from Amazon shoppers for top-quality construction, and the Echelon Connect EX-5s for $1,299.99 is a great choice because of its built-in 22-inch touchscreen.
The screen of the Echelon Connect EX-5s enables interactive training sessions through the Echelon Fit platform. As explained by Cycling Weekly in its review of the exercise bike, signing up for the service not only unlocks spin classes, but also live and recorded sessions for yoga, meditation, and other workouts. You can rotate the display so that you can attend these sessions away from the bike.
Cycling Weekly tags this exercise bike as a legitimate Peloton alternative, with the membership combining with 32 levels of motorized resistance and the ergonomic design of the equipment for workouts that can match the fitness level of any retiree.
How we chose these gadgets for retirees
When we chose these gadgets for retirees, we considered their living setup and their advancing ages, and how technology can help them overcome the challenges that they may encounter.
All of the devices that we've selected have a rating of at least 4.2 stars on Amazon. Each of these gadgets have received at least 1,000 reviews from the retailer's customers, so we're sure that their average scores are legitimate.
For each device, we analyzed feedback from the website's shoppers, as well as reviews from reputable websites and channels. We focused on their most important functions and features that make them must-have tech and gadgets for retirees.