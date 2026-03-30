12 Things You Never Knew Your Laptop's Function Keys Could Actually Do

For almost every PC or Mac user, a keyboard and either a mouse or a trackpad are more than enough to navigate these systems without too many problems. In fact, it might be a bit too easy — people are so used to the tricks of their Windows touchpad that they end up ignoring some of the more impressive shortcuts their keyboard has. The function keys are a great example of a woefully underused part of your keyboard. To the average user, these keys are a great way to quickly access and adjust system functions without having to dig through a bunch of menus.

However, limiting these function keys to this solitary purpose may not be the best idea for people who want to navigate optimally on their device, especially if they don't want to use a mouse or trackpad often. This is why the hidden shortcuts of these function keys can be so convenient to use, especially for people who use certain programs regularly and want a way to be more productive.