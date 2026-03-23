8 Tips And Tricks Every Windows Touchpad User Should Know

You won't always want to (or be able to) use a mouse with a laptop, and whether you call it a touchpad or a trackpad, it'll be your best friend in piloting your computer. Using a touchpad isn't as great as using a mouse, though; you don't have as much control, it can feel cheap, and — while the newer haptic touchpads are an improvement — you'd almost always want to use a mouse.

Still, your touchpad experience can be improved. There's nothing you can do if it just physically feels wrong (except maybe cleaning your touchpad), but with Microsoft constantly pushing out new Windows 11 features, there's a lot you can do to customize how it interacts with your system. It helps to know the various gestures that are turned on by default as well as ways of customizing them to fit your needs better or removing them entirely.

Gestures aside, you can even control how hard you have to press for a touch to be registered to get rid of unintentional clicks, change the speed at which your cursor moves, and turn your touchpad into a dedicated music controller. Whether you're on Windows 10 or Windows 11, here are some tips and tricks that every Windows touchpad user should know.