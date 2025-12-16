The Best Way To Keep Your Laptop's Trackpad Clean

Keeping your laptop clean isn't the most challenging task. It doesn't take much more than a microfiber cloth to safely clean your MacBook's screen and surfaces, but there's one area that tends to prove a bit more troublesome when it comes time to remove dirt and muck: The trackpad.

If you're not pairing your machine with an external mouse, that tiny little square is putting in overtime. It collects fingerprints, absorbs every trace of skin oil your hands can muster, and eventually turns into a grimy hotspot you'd rather pretend isn't there. In extreme cases, all that buildup may even confuse your laptop's haptics or gesture controls, tricking it into thinking you're swiping or clicking when you're not.

The good news? Cleaning your trackpad doesn't require a specialty kit or a trip to the Apple Store. All you really need is a microfiber cloth and a small bottle of 70% isopropyl alcohol. You can also use 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes, 75% ethyl alcohol wipes, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. Just make sure you never use bleach, aerosol spray, or abrasives.