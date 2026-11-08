3 Affordable Retro Consoles You Can Buy From GameStop

There is no doubt: retro gaming is on the rise, partly because modern electronics are getting more expensive and partly because it's growing in popularity among collectors. While we can mitigate the effects of RAM and storage shortages by leaning on retro gaming to avoid the high costs of current-generation gaming consoles, the impact of collectors is harder to ignore. The good news is that plenty of flash carts can lower the overall cost of retro gaming, letting gamers focus their budget on the consoles themselves. That is, if you haven't already built a retro gaming setup using hardware you already own.

Thankfully, GameStop has taken it upon itself to flesh out its retro selection for the modern day. This means it sells a wide selection of older consoles and games at affordable prices, which is precisely what this article is about: affordable retro consoles you can buy from GameStop. We've chosen three consoles that each fall under $200: the PS1, the GBA for some handheld goodness, and the somewhat more niche Dreamcast to round out the selection.

Of course, these are all older systems, which means their condition will depend on the item you buy, so like all used goods, make sure to research and compare a few units to ensure you get one that looks and plays well. GameStop at least tests all units to ensure they work, with a pre-owned guarantee that includes a seven-day money-back window, but appearances can vary, so keep a close eye on it while you shop.