3 Affordable Retro Consoles You Can Buy From GameStop
There is no doubt: retro gaming is on the rise, partly because modern electronics are getting more expensive and partly because it's growing in popularity among collectors. While we can mitigate the effects of RAM and storage shortages by leaning on retro gaming to avoid the high costs of current-generation gaming consoles, the impact of collectors is harder to ignore. The good news is that plenty of flash carts can lower the overall cost of retro gaming, letting gamers focus their budget on the consoles themselves. That is, if you haven't already built a retro gaming setup using hardware you already own.
Thankfully, GameStop has taken it upon itself to flesh out its retro selection for the modern day. This means it sells a wide selection of older consoles and games at affordable prices, which is precisely what this article is about: affordable retro consoles you can buy from GameStop. We've chosen three consoles that each fall under $200: the PS1, the GBA for some handheld goodness, and the somewhat more niche Dreamcast to round out the selection.
Of course, these are all older systems, which means their condition will depend on the item you buy, so like all used goods, make sure to research and compare a few units to ensure you get one that looks and plays well. GameStop at least tests all units to ensure they work, with a pre-owned guarantee that includes a seven-day money-back window, but appearances can vary, so keep a close eye on it while you shop.
Sony PlayStation
If you're looking for a large library of retro games, the PS1 is a great starting point. After all, the console sold over 102 million units, so there's a library of 4,000+ titles. While many were never released in English, the good news is that plenty of English hacks are available for games never released in this region. This is where soft modding a PS1 comes in, which requires loading a PS memory card with custom software like FreePSXBoot.
GameStop tends to list the PS1 and PS1 Slim for around $70, which is highly affordable, though game prices can differ depending on whether it's a complete game in the box with the manual, or just the disc. But even the more coveted titles like Vagrant Story (~$50) and Suikoden II (~$100) aren't that bad compared to platforms where classics can sell for $300 or more a pop. When it comes to retro gaming, prices are relative, but thankfully the PS1 hasn't yet been mined for all its worth like some other retro systems (looking at you, Neo Geo Pocket), likely because there are so many PS1 games and consoles still out there.
In other words, the PS1 is a fine retro gaming starting point for anyone who doesn't want to spend a fortune before they boot a title. One can scratch their nostalgia itch with some classics, and once you grow bored, there's a wealth of game hacks to explore, from fan translations to backports of non-PS1 games. It's easy to keep busy with a retro PS1 at home, all without breaking the bank.
Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP
The Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP is a retro console that can play just about every title in the Game Boy line, from GB to GBC to GBA. This adds up to 3,000+ games across all three. The only caveat is that the first SP (AGS-001) used front lighting, which can wash out a game's colors. Later models (AGS-101) switched to proper backlighting, with two brightness levels to choose from. GameStop doesn't specify which model you'll receive when ordering online, so you may want to head to a brick-and-mortar store, especially since GBA SP models sell for $160, right on the edge of affordable.
The console is only part of the expense, and some Game Boy titles can get pricey; make sure to investigate the cost of each title. The good news is that there are plenty of affordable flash carts on the market, from single ROM carts to ones that can house the entire library with a microSD, gadgets that make retro gaming feel modern. Flash carts also make it easy to play hacks; there are a slew of colorized ROMs from the original GB, plus tons of translations that allow fans to explore classics that never came to the States.
Yes, a Game Boy Advance SP is more of an investment than a PS1, but you get portability with your purchase while gaining access to a similarly sized library. The games are also much smaller than discs and easier to store, which may be important if you plan to collect. By and large, if you're interested in the world of retro gaming, a Game Boy Advance SP offers plenty of benefits that make it a great place to start your journey without straining your wallet too hard.
Sega Dreamcast
If you'd like to explore a smaller, more niche retro platform, the Sega Dreamcast offers a library of 600+ games. Many of these are absolute gems, like Shenmue, Jet Grind Radio, and Phantasy Star Online. A Dreamcast and controller tend to go for $160 at GameStop, and there are plenty of reasons why retro game enthusiasts love old controllers like the Dreamcast's. However, this price doesn't include the Visual Memory Unit (a memory card), which retails for around $25. Be sure to factor in both items, plus the games you want. Titles like Crazy Taxi can be found for $20, but more collectible games like Jet Grind Radio often cost $50.
The Sega Dreamcast has a thriving modding community, with new games released for the platform, plus fan mods and translations. The Dreamcast can run custom software; you just need a console that supports MIL-CD, and many do. The underside of the machine will reveal a circled zero or one, both of which indicate MIL-CD support, allowing you to play software burned to a CD-R. However, a machine with a circled two may not support MIL-CD, so head to a brick-and-mortar store where you can inspect the console.
Ultimately, if you're interested in a much more focused retro experience, one where you won't get lost in the weeds of a giant library, the Dreamcast delivers a variety of quality games that are still affordable. And if you pick up the right hardware, you can easily play the majority on the cheap by spinning up a CD-R drive, leaving yourself room to purchase the occasional original on disc the next time you visit GameStop.