5 Reasons Why Retro Game Enthusiasts Love Old Controllers

Modern gaming has seen so many advancements that AAA titles look more lifelike than ever. Controllers have taken on a universal format, with the DualSense, Xbox Wireless Controller, and Nintendo's Pro Controller all looking largely the same, barring the placement of the analog sticks and the letters or symbols used for the face, shoulder, and trigger buttons. The time when companies used to experiment with control schemes is long gone, which is a shame given how wacky some controllers have been through the history of gaming. From light gun accessories like the NES Zapper to funky gems like the N64's M-shaped controller, there's no shortage of quirky controllers from a bygone era when games used to be simple. Clearly, these controllers hold a special place in the hearts of players, given how companies like 8BitDo make several retro-themed PC gaming gadgets inspired by iconic consoles.

This nostalgia has also led to some mild controversy, with something as simple as a directional pad (D-pad) becoming a hotly debated topic in gaming, as many people find the older style of retro controllers to be far better than today's counterparts. With modern gaming largely relying on dual sticks for navigation and movement, the idea of playing titles on a retro controller with limited controls may seem archaic. However, regardless of whether players have proper consoles or are using apps to emulate retro games they missed out on back in the day, there's no denying that using a console-specific controller is a far more authentic way to enjoy these experiences for people who want to channel the wistfulness of retro gaming.