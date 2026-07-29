The 8 Cheapest Ways To Still Enjoy Retro Games

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Gaming has been around for decades, and much like how music has classic rock, gaming has retro games. Players of all ages have engaged with retro games to either relive the glory days or for younger folks to check out how gaming was in a time long gone. Thanks to continued interest, retro gaming has become its own industry, with a host of retro-inspired devices, efforts to keep old games alive through preservation, and a large, dedicated community around video game emulation. Thanks to these efforts, it's actually quite easy to enjoy retro games.

The question is how much do you want to spend to do it? Retro gaming runs the gamut from intensely expensive to functionally free depending on the methods and what you're willing to deal with. It's no secret that physical copies of some retro games go for a whole lot more than many are willing to spend to enjoy a single title. Others may be okay with spending a little bit to recreate the original experience as closely as possible instead of playing games for free on a mouse and keyboard on a computer monitor.

As a retro gamer, I understand the problem and respect the hustle of players looking for their favorite ways to enjoy retro games. If you're newer to the community and you're looking for ways to play retro games on the cheap, this article can help. After all, the Internet Archive's collection of SNES games is no more, so you'll have to find another way to do it.