9 PlayStation Plus Perks You're Probably Not Using

For some PlayStation 5 owners, signing up for PlayStation Plus serves a single purpose: Jumping into the online multiplayer modes of sports simulators like "NBA 2K26", fighting titles like "Street Fighter 6", and shooters like "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. There's so much more to the subscription though, and you should be maximizing the benefits because it's not cheap.

There are three PlayStation Plus tiers to choose from. Essential costs $10.99 per month, Extra costs $16.99 per month, and Premium costs $19.99 per month. You'll save more with a three-month subscription, and even more with a 12-month subscription. The prices will still be steep if you're only going to use PlayStation Plus for online multiplayer matches, though.

Depending on your chosen membership type, you'll be able to download titles from multiple collections, secure your save files, and even stream movies while taking a break from gaming. If you're already paying for the subscription, you might as well take advantage of all the PlayStation Plus perks.