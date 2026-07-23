7 Retro-Themed PC Gaming Gadgets Inspired By Iconic Consoles

If you're looking for a mouse that is modeled after the iconic look of the Nintendo Entertainment System, then the 8BitDo Retro R8 is an easy recommendation. While it won't win any prizes for its ergonomics — seriously, this mouse can be a bit uncomfortable to hold — it's the aesthetics of this product that make it worth using for anyone not dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome. Aside from the classic NES look, you can also choose two other versions, which are modeled after the Commodore 64 and the original Xbox.

This mouse comes with a nifty charging dock, letting you power up the device when not in use. Of course, if you decide not to opt for the Bluetooth or the RF Wireless connection, then you can attach a USB cable to use it as a wired mouse. This lets you enjoy a polling rate of 8,000 hertz, which can't be achieved otherwise on a wireless connection. A maximum sensor resolution of 26,000 DPI (Dots Per Inch) allows for faster cursor speeds, which, in tandem with the polling rate, can give you an edge in competitive gaming scenarios.

One area where gamers may find this mouse to be slightly disappointing is customization. While the 8BitDo Ultimate V2 software is competent enough to help you remap keys, set up macros, and adjust both the DPI and polling rate, this is where these functions stop. If you want to change your active profile and map app-specific shortcuts ... well, you have to get something else. However, for $49.99, the 8BitDo Retro R8 is loaded with plenty of features, making it one of the best retro-themed mice for all your gaming endeavors.