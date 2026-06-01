5 Cool '90s-Inspired Gadgets You Can Find On Amazon

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The technology of the 1990s, in many ways, came to define the decade. It became enmeshed in the culture, with Blockbuster Video stores acting as both hangout spots and primary access to movies and video games. Tech also began to shrink down into devices capable of fitting into backpacks and pockets. Smaller tech like Game Boys and Tamagotchis aren't yet the kind of retro gadgets your grandpa might have, but eventually the '90s will be far enough behind us for that to be the case.

But as always, technology moves forward, and devices like portable CD players gave way to MP3 players. Laptops even emerged as computing options that were far more capable than the desktop PCs of the 1990s. But there has been a wave of nostalgia lately, with some disillusionment with modern tech sparking interest in both gadgets inspired by the 1980s as well as gadgets that throw back to the 1990s in one way or another.

Amazon, of course, has a massive amount of inventory, and among it can be found a lot of tech gadgets that have a '90s feel to them. We've sorted through the best of them and have handpicked a number of gadgets we feel belong with the '90s kid that still lives in all of us. So, whether you were alive in the 1990s and want to reconnect with those times or simply want to find some different ways to tap into the '90s vibe, let's explore some gadgets the Amazon shelves have to offer.