4 '80s Inspired Retro Gadgets You Can Find On Amazon
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The 1980s gave the world a slew of technological advances in computing, from Microsoft Windows to the Apple Macintosh — which also popularized the graphical user interface (GUI) — to quirky inventions like The Clapper, which was something of a precursor to the smart home devices we see in home automation systems today. The '80s also saw Nintendo's handheld gaming revolution in the form of the original Game Boy. While the world has since moved on to more advanced versions of these technologies, there's never a bad time to revisit them — not just for some retro-style fun but also to reflect on just how far tech has come in the last 50 years.
Whether you're looking to relive the '80s or totally new to the technology that defined the era, modern-day retro-style gadgets can offer you a convenient bridge between past and present. Several manufacturers are putting out devices that look and feel similar to their authentic '80s counterparts, just with updated functionality. We've highlighted four of such '80s-inspired retro gadgets, all of which are not only affordable but also conveniently available on Amazon. These items aren't just about giving you a nostalgia trip, either; they're genuinely useful tools that you could easily use on a daily basis, depending on your use cases.
Yunzii QL75 Wireless Typewriter Keyboard
If you're looking for an old-school typewriter-like experience without the bulkiness — or the inability to edit your work without scrapping entire pages — buying a retro-style mechanical keyboard is the way to go. While many stylized keyboards cut down on performance and functionality alike, the Yunzii QL75 Wireless Typewriter Keyboard scores well on both parameters. It has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon following over 390 reviews and is currently priced at $87.99. Users have praised its value for the money, saying that it's well-built and feels like a luxury item, all the while offering a satisfying typing experience with features that put it on par with other modern keyboards.
It comes with hot-swappable keys, meaning you can switch between tactile and linear switches. Additionally, the keycaps are removable, so you can customize the keyboard's aesthetic as you please. Another feature that boosts its retro appeal is the built-in stand on which you can place your phone or tablet. Combined with a "carriage return" lever that functions as an enter key, with this device, you can enjoy a traditional typewriter-like writing experience without compromising on performance. Unlike other stylized keyboards that seldom offer key mapping customization, this Yunzii keyboard is QMK/VIA programmable, meaning you can fully remap all keys.
You can connect the keyboard via Bluetooth, 2.4gHz wireless dongle, or wired Type-C connection. It's powered by a built-in 4,000 mAh battery, which the manufacturer claims can deliver up to 23 hours of use with the RGB backlights on (and up to 31 days with them disabled). Reviewers have also highlighted the keyboard's two knobs as one of its most effective retro-style design elements. There's one on either side of the keyboard; the one on the left controls volume, while the one on the right lets you switch between connectivity options when you short press it. If you rotate that same knob, you can also use it to scroll!
AKG Pro Audio Lyra Microphone
The AKG Pro Audio Lyra will remind you of microphones from the '80s, especially ones used at radio stations and during live stage performances. However, despite its retro appearance, it's a versatile modern microphone that's ideal for various use cases, from recording and streaming to podcasting and gaming. It boasts 24-bit/192 kHz high-resolution audio, the quality of which has been confirmed by several reviewers. One user who had been using the mic for six months said that it sounds much better than a Logitech mic that cost twice as much. They also noted that despite keeping the mic on virtually all the time, they never encountered any performance issues, which is the kind of reliability one would expect from a reputable audio brand like AKG. The AKG Pro Audio Lyra is available for a reasonable $79 and holds an impressive 4.5-star average rating on Amazon after over 1,400 reviews.
Another feature of this microphone that users seem to love is its integrated stand, which allows you to simply place the mic on a flat surface to start using it right away. Alternatively, you can attach it to a separate mic stand — perhaps in an upside-down position, too, if you're after the full '80s-style experience. Another Amazon reviewer highlighted that the clearly marked knobs on either side of the device make it easier to control recordings, as does the included mute button. You can also connect a pair of noise-canceling headphones directly to the microphone to monitor your voice in real time — and without any latency, to boot, according to the manufacturer. The mic is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android.
Arcade Classics Retro Mini Pac-Man Console
Did you know that within the first year of its release in 1980, Pac-Man collected over $1 billion in quarters? It's as iconic of a game as iconic games get. It ruled arcades in the '80s and '90s, and even though the world has moved toward games with more sophisticated mechanics and graphical fidelity, casual arcade fun never really gets old. Thanks to the Arcade Classics Retro Mini Pac-Man Console, you can enjoy Pac-Man anytime and anywhere.
Priced at only $24.97, this mini arcade console takes the form of a full-scale arcade machine in a compact enclosure of just 3.75 x 3 x 5.63 inches. Given its lightweight build of 0.89 pounds, you can easily slot the device into a backpack without it weighing you down. With over 750 reviews to make for an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon, it's fair to say that most buyers love it. One Amazon shopper noted that the console is "easy to hold" and can therefore be played comfortably for hours on end.
The game runs on three AA batteries that come included in the box, so you can start playing as soon as the device arrives at your door. In terms of design, it features a familiar red joystick on the left for maneuvering Pac-Man, as well as a gray pause button on the right. At the bottom, you'll find two more buttons: one to power it on and off, and another for muting the game audio. Several reviewers noted how handy the mute function is, especially for playing in public or at home when others need some quiet. The console also comes with a full-color LCD screen to mirror the look of the original Pac-Man game.
Caronsort Retro Portable CD Player With Speakers
CDs marked a revolutionary upgrade from vinyl records by providing more storage, having better sound quality, and being more compact than their larger counterparts did; as such, CDs were one of the biggest technological innovations of the 1980s. If you want to experience (or relive) the golden age of CD players, consider getting the Caronsort Retro Portable CD Player With Speakers. For just $39.99 (on sale from $53.98), you can play CDs on a wooden, '80s-style CD player that has a reassuring overall rating of 4.3 stars following nearly 800 reviews.
One reviewer on Amazon highlighted how the CD player didn't skip at all, delivering "clean, balanced sound" that's loud enough for an average room. Many users appreciate it being an all-in-one music player, meaning it's not restricted to playing CDs — it comes with seven modes, including the ability to play music via USB-A, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, or AUX port. If you don't want to connect an external device, you can switch the device over to FM radio mode. It even comes with a fiber optics port, allowing you to transmit high-quality audio to soundbars or surround sound systems.
The device is chargeable using a USB-C cable, which you're most likely to connect to a wall adapter (both of which are included), but you can also plug the player into a portable power bank. This lets you use it anywhere in your home without being tied to a socket. It also offers two-way Bluetooth, meaning you can connect a pair of wireless headphones to the CD player or connect your phone and use the player's built-in speakers. You also get a remote, which you can use to switch between modes or modify the audio output to your liking, like by adjusting bass levels.
How we selected these retro gadgets
Our topmost priority while selecting products for this roundup was to steer clear of gimmicky items whose only selling point was having retro-style aesthetics. Instead, we picked genuinely useful, high-quality gadgets that offer a blend of nostalgia and modern-day usability. To do so, we went through dozens of product pages on Amazon and assessed hundreds of listings. We sourced all gadgets from Amazon to make purchases easily accessible to most readers.
We carefully reviewed user ratings and feedback to determine whether products worked well and as advertised. We selected products with no fewer than 300 reviews, and each product had to have an average rating of four stars or higher. Relative affordability was another important criterion for us, so no product herein costs any more than $90.