4 '80s Inspired Retro Gadgets You Can Find On Amazon

If you're looking for an old-school typewriter-like experience without the bulkiness — or the inability to edit your work without scrapping entire pages — buying a retro-style mechanical keyboard is the way to go. While many stylized keyboards cut down on performance and functionality alike, the Yunzii QL75 Wireless Typewriter Keyboard scores well on both parameters. It has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon following over 390 reviews and is currently priced at $87.99. Users have praised its value for the money, saying that it's well-built and feels like a luxury item, all the while offering a satisfying typing experience with features that put it on par with other modern keyboards.

It comes with hot-swappable keys, meaning you can switch between tactile and linear switches. Additionally, the keycaps are removable, so you can customize the keyboard's aesthetic as you please. Another feature that boosts its retro appeal is the built-in stand on which you can place your phone or tablet. Combined with a "carriage return" lever that functions as an enter key, with this device, you can enjoy a traditional typewriter-like writing experience without compromising on performance. Unlike other stylized keyboards that seldom offer key mapping customization, this Yunzii keyboard is QMK/VIA programmable, meaning you can fully remap all keys.

You can connect the keyboard via Bluetooth, 2.4gHz wireless dongle, or wired Type-C connection. It's powered by a built-in 4,000 mAh battery, which the manufacturer claims can deliver up to 23 hours of use with the RGB backlights on (and up to 31 days with them disabled). Reviewers have also highlighted the keyboard's two knobs as one of its most effective retro-style design elements. There's one on either side of the keyboard; the one on the left controls volume, while the one on the right lets you switch between connectivity options when you short press it. If you rotate that same knob, you can also use it to scroll!