Your Roku Has The Chance To Play Movies The Way They Were Filmed

Roku streaming devices, as a whole, offer television viewers access to a countless selection of movies and shows across several streaming services, its native app, The Roku Channel, and over 500 free live channels. The company's streaming sticks and TVs also present a lesser-known option that cinephiles may particularly enjoy taking advantage of. Rather than consume media using Roku's default settings, you may instead adjust your device so that you can watch movies in a format resembling how they were originally filmed.

Roku devices naturally stream content at a brisk pace of 60 frames per second, or fps. This particular frame rate is often viewed as a happy medium for modern gaming and some television broadcasts. Hollywood films, meanwhile, are generally shot using a standard 24 fps, a norm which was established to accommodate the rise of synchronized sounds and competition with TV broadcasts.

Viewers hoping for what might be considered a more classic or authentic film-viewing experience in their living rooms have the option to adjust their Roku device's display refresh rate in order to better harmonize with a movie's native format. The display refresh rate is synonymous with its frame rate, and while Roku's higher rate showcases smoother motion adequate for TV viewing, scaling it back to a comfortable 24 or 25 fps will help your picture better resemble the quintessential cinematic feel. This quick change could even render your home theater the next best option to going to the cinema.