How Many FPS Is Overkill For Gaming?

The human eye can perceive high FPS; typically, the brain can process rapid visual changes and motion cues well beyond 200 FPS (due to temporal sensitivity limits), which is why some people want to maximize efficiency by playing games at higher FPS with a supported refresh rate—higher than 120. However, for most gamers, the sweet spot for capped FPS is between 60 and 120 FPS. But once you begin doubling that amount, the FPS gains stop mattering as much above 144 FPS.

Additionally, whether you dip below the sweet spot ultimately depends on your hardware, like your connected display, and your games (native support). For example, Nintendo Switch 2 may play up to 120 FPS, but that only happens at 1080p (undocked) or 1440p (docked) and requires a TV or monitor that supports it. Display capabilities matter because without the right refresh rate (Hz), the maximum attainable FPS won't matter.

What matters more is the consistency of what you're getting, as well as the balance between FPS and screen resolution. In the same example with the Nintendo Switch 2, the console might no longer offer 60 FPS for titles that natively support only 30 FPS. This usually happens because developers made games for the Nintendo Switch 1 and locked them at 30 FPS, then ported them to the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch 1 can technically support up to 60 FPS, but it was more common to see them locked at 30 FPS, which was all fine for a system that only supports 720p to 1080p. For many seasoned gamers, going from 60 to 30 FPS in the same graphical environment is a noticeable downgrade.