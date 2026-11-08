Here's What The Blue Snowflake Symbol Means On A Tesla

If you jump into your Tesla on a bitingly cold morning and start the car, you might see a blue snowflake symbol appear on the touchscreen or the mobile app. No, it's not a warning of wintry driving conditions, but instead a notification that your battery may currently be too cold to function at its full potential. Once you get moving, though, it should gradually warm up, with more of its stored energy becoming available.

For Tesla drivers, it's worth knowing that a cold battery can affect three aspects of your vehicle's performance, namely regenerative braking, acceleration, and charging speeds. There may be a reduction in regenerative braking, so your car won't slow down as much when you take your foot off the accelerator. This means you might find yourself having to use the brake pedal more often, especially when approaching things like junctions and traffic lights. A cold battery can also temporarily limit acceleration power, which is likely to make your Tesla feel less responsive when you're performing maneuvers like pulling away, merging into traffic, or overtaking. Finally, don't be surprised if charging speeds appear slower, as a cold battery is unable to accept energy as quickly as it can in warmer conditions. However, if you select a Supercharger station using Tesla's built-in navigation tool, the car will precondition the battery on the way there, working to bring it closer to the ideal temperature for fast charging.

Fortunately, these limitations should be temporary and improve as the battery warms up, causing the snowflake to disappear. In the meantime, just proceed with a little more care, allowing extra room when slowing down, while also being aware that your car may not offer its usual acceleration performance until further into your drive.