Cheap Ways To Cool Down Your Mini PC That Won't Damage It

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A mini PC is a small and compact PC that doesn't take up as much space as a full-sized one. All of the parts that make up a PC are packed together inside a square box that make it look like a game console. And just like a regular PC, they can heat up when being used, especially if you run a lot of programs at once or do heavy activities such as gaming. However, there are a few ways you can cool down a mini PC if yours ever gets too hot.

Overheating issues can be related to debris blocking air vents or cooling fans, gaming, using too many applications at once, old thermal paste, a failing cooling fan, and more. To alleviate your mini PC from overheating, you could look into getting a cooling pad, fan or even cool your laptop by replacing thermal paste and even dusting the mini PC.

Mini PCs are smaller, lightweight, and take up less space, but they are still a computer. This means they may heat up if pushed too much, parts may wear down, and fans can get clogged up by dust. All of which can cause the mini PC to overheat, causing it to run less efficiently and make more noise, but there are ways you can prevent the mini PC from doing so.