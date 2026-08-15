How To Cool Your Laptop Without A Cooling Pad

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All computers heat up while in use, especially when performing heavy tasks such as gaming. However, laptops can get especially hot because they aren't as good at dissipating heat as desktops. You can use a laptop cooling pad to keep your portable computer cool (especially if you want to put it on your lap), but you might not need this accessory if you use a few simple tricks.

If you find your laptop gets a little too hot for your liking, you should first make sure the cooling vents (often on the back or side) aren't blocked and have enough space — placing them against a wall will not let air flow properly. In fact, you should avoid putting laptops on your lap altogether. Instead, set up a laptop on a hard flat surface to maintain a steady flow of air into the computer. Situating the device on soft surfaces will slowly kill your laptop, especially if you use these surfaces often. Aside from heat dissipation, using a table is also just plain better for ergonomics.

Since laptops generate progressively more heat as they use extra power for processes, you can also keep your laptop somewhat cool if you restrict the energy draw by adjusting certain settings. Decreasing a screen's brightness or throttling the CPU with a "Power Saver" energy plan or equivalent, for example, can prevent a laptop's keyboard from feeling uncomfortably warm. Heck, just scour your computer for superfluous programs and close them so the CPU can catch a break. Save the overheating for when you're playing games or using other applications that require a lot of power. In these situations, you usually can't have it both ways.