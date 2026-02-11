This Handy $32 Amazon Gadget Can Help Keep Your Tech Dust-Free

The ABVOT Electric Air Duster is a cordless air duster with a built-in 6,000mAh battery and a 45,000-rpm motor. It can blow as much as 2.5 ounces of force, enough to clear away the dust from your computer screen, the top of your PC tower, and in between the keys of your keyboard. It can run for 15 minutes continuously before needing a recharge, but it's easy to top up the battery with any 5V USB-C wall adapter, power bank, or even the USB port in your car.

Operation-wise, the ABVOT Electric Air Duster is a straightforward piece of tech because all you have to do is press the button to turn it on and hold it until you're done cleaning. It's lightweight at just around 1.5 pounds and pretty compact at only 7.4 x 7.7 x 3 inches. Plus, the nozzle is detachable to help save space, so you can store it inside a drawer until the next time it's needed again.

On Amazon users have rated it at 4.3 stars. Most complain about it being as loud as a handheld vacuum, so it might not be a good idea to use it in an office setting. Users also mention that it isn't particularly great for crevices since the nozzle isn't as narrow as one on a can of compressed air. On the upside, the air duster doesn't produce moisture or cold air like compressed air. Instead, it blows out room-temperature air, making it generally safer to use with electronics. Some also say the air duster can double as a tool for drying hair and other items in a pinch.