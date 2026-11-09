Samsung's Galaxy Plus Series Is Hiding A Feature Way More Useful Than A Bigger Screen

Products in the Samsung Galaxy Plus series set themselves apart from base-tier Galaxy models with their grander specs in areas like size, display, and charging speeds. The Galaxy S26 Plus, for example, is 7.3 mm thick and weighs 190 grams, compared to the standard S26's 7.2 mm thickness and 167 grams of weight. The former also has a display spanning 6.7 inches, while the latter reaches only 6.3 inches. The Plus can charge up to 69% battery in 30 minutes, whereas the standard Galaxy S26 can only reach 55%. Beyond a bigger display and longer-lasting battery, there's another important feature that separates the Plus series from the smaller phones.

Modern Samsung Galaxy Plus, Ultra, and Z Fold devices support ultra-wideband, or UWB, technology. UWB protocols communicate with and monitor the area around them by emitting very short radio pulses across a wide frequency band, thus allowing them to interact with nearby devices. This is the same difference AirTags and third-party Find My Bluetooth tracker have which lets iPhones pinpoint an AirTag's exact location. Their time of flight, or ToF, and angle of arrival, or AoA, functions are capable of measuring distance and direction with a three-dimensional perspective. For example, this allows users to use one device to control other smart home appliances.

UWB capabilities afford Samsung Galaxy Plus devices the power to track down devices like the company's own Galaxy SmartTag 3. That way, users may keep tabs on important devices or objects, like a wallet or keys. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 works with iPhones, though iPhone users miss out on UWB-powered features like Compass View.