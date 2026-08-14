5 Smart Trackers That Are Cheaper Than The Google Pixel Tag

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Google's Pixel Tag is the company's version of Apple's AirTag slated for a November 2026 release, priced at $29.99 per tag or $99.99 for a four-pack. It's a keychain-like smart tracker that uses Bluetooth Channel Sounding (BCS) and Ultra Wideband (UWB) technologies to help you find your keys, luggage, or any other attached items using the Find Hub smartphone app. Despite its name, you're not limited to only using it with Google devices, it works with any Android device — which means the Google Pixel Tag could be the first major AirTag alternative for Android. But even so, $29.99 is a bit of a steep price for something you will hopefully never need to use.

That's why we went on the hunt for Android-compatible smart trackers that are cheaper than the Google Pixel Tag. Specifically, we wanted to find options that work with most or all modern Android devices, just like the Pixel Tag. That rules out products like the Samsung SmartTag, which requires the use of third-party apps if you want to use it with a non-Samsung device. A full explanation of how we chose these affordable smart trackers is included at the end of this article.