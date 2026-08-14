5 Smart Trackers That Are Cheaper Than The Google Pixel Tag
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Google's Pixel Tag is the company's version of Apple's AirTag slated for a November 2026 release, priced at $29.99 per tag or $99.99 for a four-pack. It's a keychain-like smart tracker that uses Bluetooth Channel Sounding (BCS) and Ultra Wideband (UWB) technologies to help you find your keys, luggage, or any other attached items using the Find Hub smartphone app. Despite its name, you're not limited to only using it with Google devices, it works with any Android device — which means the Google Pixel Tag could be the first major AirTag alternative for Android. But even so, $29.99 is a bit of a steep price for something you will hopefully never need to use.
That's why we went on the hunt for Android-compatible smart trackers that are cheaper than the Google Pixel Tag. Specifically, we wanted to find options that work with most or all modern Android devices, just like the Pixel Tag. That rules out products like the Samsung SmartTag, which requires the use of third-party apps if you want to use it with a non-Samsung device. A full explanation of how we chose these affordable smart trackers is included at the end of this article.
MiLi LiTag Duo
The MiLi LiTag Duo is a tracker tag that works across both iOS and Android devices. For Android users, it utilizes the Google Find Hub to help you track down the tag by tapping into a network of other Bluetooth-enabled devices in the Google network. It's the same network that the Pixel Tag uses, but the LiTag Duo only costs $9.99 — or $29.99 for a four-pack. Additionally, the LiTag Duo is rated to be IP67 water-resistant and has a battery life of up to one year before requiring battery replacement.
However (and this is a recurring theme that you might notice throughout this list), this budget smart tracker uses basic Bluetooth communication. While it will certainly enable you to track down the general area of your belongings with help from the Find Hub network, it can't provide the same pinpoint accuracy as UWB. By comparison, the Google Pixel Tag uses both advanced BCS and UWB radio communication to help narrow down the exact location of your items within a 10- to 30-centimeter margin of error. If this sounds like overkill to you, though, then the MiLi LiTag Duo may be a compelling alternative for one-third of the price.
Ugreen FineTrack G
The Ugreen FineTrack G is another smart tracker tag that utilizes the Google Find Hub network. Ugreen only sells its smart tracking tags in a bundle of four, which goes for $30.99. You'll be paying ever-so-slightly more than if you bought a single Pixel Tag, but it's a bargain compared to the price of a Pixel Tag four-pack. As an important note, keep in mind that Ugreen also sells iOS-specific tags. If you're looking for a smart tracker that works with your Android device, make sure you're buying the Android-compatible version of the FineTrack G.
Ugreen is a reliable brand that also makes one of the best portable battery packs for the Nintendo Switch 2. While the FineTrack G tags don't have quite as much tracking accuracy as the Pixel Tag, they do have the capability to generate lost item alerts and play alert sounds. As an additional quality-of-life feature that the Pixel Tag lacks, the FineTrack G tags are rechargeable via USB-C and don't require battery replacements.
Roam Smart Tracker
The Roam Smart Tracker is a tracking tag that's compatible with both iOS and Android devices. As expected, Android users will integrate it with the Google Find Hub app. It has a list price of $29.99, which is the same as Pixel Tag, but it often goes on sale for up to 50% off according to Amazon's pricing history. The main design factor that sets the Roam Smart Tracker apart is its built-in elastic strap. You can easily attach it to most bags and many other items without the need for a carabiner or other accessory.
Another interesting feature of the Roam Smart Tracker is that each tag comes with a unique QR code. You can configure a message that other people will see if they scan the code, which may increase the likelihood that your lost items will make it back to you. However, the Roam Smart Tracker does require a battery replacement after approximately one year, just like the Pixel Tag.
Life360 Tile
The Life360 Tile is an iOS and Android tag that you can get for $24.99. Unlike the Pixel Tag — and most other smart trackers on this list — this tracker does not use the Google Find Hub. Instead, it uses Life360's proprietary Tile Network and the Life360 smartphone app. This can potentially be a drawback because these types of Bluetooth trackers rely on other users within the same network to come within a 50-meter radius of the tag and ping it so that its location can be reported to the network. Life360 claims that its network consists of more than 70 million users, which is still a large base. That being said, Google's Find Hub has a network of more than a billion devices, so it will likely be more reliable for locating your lost items.
The Tile already made our list of budget Android accessories worth buying in 2026, due largely to its durability and longevity. It has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and a three-year battery life. This exceeds the Pixel Tag's IP67 water and dust resistance and its one-year battery life, but it's very important to keep in mind that the Tile's battery is not replaceable; you will simply have to buy a new tag altogether after three years.
Life360 Tile Slim
The Life360 Tile Slim is, of course, another smart tracker that uses Life360's Tile Network to help you find your lost items. It's worth bringing up Life360 a second time on this list because it is one of the very few brands to offer a card-shaped tracker for Android that costs less than $30. The Tile Slim goes for $24.99 and offers the same tracking and SOS alert features as the standard Tile. Depending on your unique needs and lifestyle, it might make more sense to choose a tracking card rather than a keychain-style option like the Google Pixel Tag.
The Tile Slim makes the list of best Bluetooth trackers to buy precisely because of its unique form factor that can inconspicuously slip into a wallet or even into certain smartphone cases. However, it has the same significant caveat as the standard Tile tag: a battery that lasts three years, but is not replaceable. For comparison, replacing the CR2032 coin cell battery in a Google Pixel Tag costs less than five dollars.
How we selected these Google Pixel Tag alternatives
The Google Pixel Tag is popularizing the idea of Android-compatible smart trackers by proving that there can be a mainstream equivalent to Apple's AirTags. However, not everyone needs to spend nearly $30 for a high-end tracker. We wanted to draw attention to well-rated alternatives that cost less and are worth considering, even if they won't pinpoint the location of your lost items quite as precisely.
Every smart tracker on our list costs markedly less than the Google Pixel Tag's list price of $29.99 — or, if it costs the same, it frequently goes on sale according to Amazon's price history checker. We also made a point to only select products that hold a 4-star user rating or higher on Amazon as of the time of writing. We took a close look at customer reviews to make sure that there were no frequently reported defects that would be likely to affect your experience if you decide to purchase any of our recommended smart trackers.