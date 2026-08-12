4 Of The Best Portable Battery Packs You Can Buy For Nintendo Switch 2

You can use any portable battery pack with your Switch 2, but Belkin is the only company that markets one specifically aimed towards Nintendo's latest console. The Belkin Gaming Power Bank for Nintendo Switch 2 is available on the Belkin website and Amazon (albeit without the Nintendo Switch 2 branding) for $49.99. Belkin offers various other portable battery options, but this one stands out for its capacity and speed. With 20,000 mAh and an output of 30 watts, it can charge your device at least three times and can do so quickly, even while you're playing.

The Belkin Gaming Power Bank can also charge up to three devices at once through a built-in USB-C cord, plus additional USB-C and USB-A ports. Just keep in mind that charging multiple devices means splitting that 30 watts, so don't expect it to work nearly as fast if you're also using it to charge things like your phone and headphones.

Belkin's portable charger has a 4.5-star (out of five) rating on Amazon, with 80% of users giving it at least four stars. Overall, the reviews praise the power bank for its fast charging and versatility, though some find it too heavy to carry around on a daily basis. Still, while it may be too much for daily use, the Belkin Gaming Power Bank's capacity and speed make it a great fit for a gaming console like the Nintendo Switch 2 and ideal for travel.