4 Of The Best Portable Battery Packs You Can Buy For Nintendo Switch 2
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If you're the kind of gamer who frequently plays Nintendo Switch 2 in handheld mode and travels with your console, you'll want to get a portable battery pack to take on the go. That's because Nintendo says the Switch 2 battery is supposed to last from two to 6.5 hours depending on what games you're playing. That's not much for a long road trip or flight, especially if you want to play a technically demanding game like Mario Kart World or Cyberpunk 2077. There are some ways to improve your Nintendo Switch 2's battery life, but a portable charger is still an essential gadget for gaming on the go.
When choosing a power bank to use with your Nintendo Switch 2, look for one with a charge capacity between 10,000 and 27,000 milliampere-hours (mAh). That way, you have enough to fully charge your console's 5,220 mAh battery without exceeding the TSA's battery restrictions for carry-on luggage. Additionally, look for a battery pack that can deliver at least 20 watts (W) of power, as that's around how much power the console draws when you play while charging. The four portable battery packs detailed here range in price, capacity, and design, giving you multiple great options to suit your gaming needs.
Belkin Gaming Power Bank for Nintendo Switch 2
You can use any portable battery pack with your Switch 2, but Belkin is the only company that markets one specifically aimed towards Nintendo's latest console. The Belkin Gaming Power Bank for Nintendo Switch 2 is available on the Belkin website and Amazon (albeit without the Nintendo Switch 2 branding) for $49.99. Belkin offers various other portable battery options, but this one stands out for its capacity and speed. With 20,000 mAh and an output of 30 watts, it can charge your device at least three times and can do so quickly, even while you're playing.
The Belkin Gaming Power Bank can also charge up to three devices at once through a built-in USB-C cord, plus additional USB-C and USB-A ports. Just keep in mind that charging multiple devices means splitting that 30 watts, so don't expect it to work nearly as fast if you're also using it to charge things like your phone and headphones.
Belkin's portable charger has a 4.5-star (out of five) rating on Amazon, with 80% of users giving it at least four stars. Overall, the reviews praise the power bank for its fast charging and versatility, though some find it too heavy to carry around on a daily basis. Still, while it may be too much for daily use, the Belkin Gaming Power Bank's capacity and speed make it a great fit for a gaming console like the Nintendo Switch 2 and ideal for travel.
INIU Pawsible Power Bank
If you're looking for a budget power bank that doesn't feel cheap, the INIU Pawsible Power Bank is a good option for around $25, depending on the color. While it's the cheapest of INIU's battery packs, its technical specs are nothing to sneeze at. It has a lower capacity at 10,000 mAh, enough to fully charge the Nintendo Switch 2 nearly twice, but the battery pack's 45 watts means it's faster than several more expensive chargers, even if you're using it to simultaneously power multiple devices.
Another useful feature is the Pawsible Power Bank's included 0.4-foot cable, which also doubles as a strap. That makes it easy to replace the cord if the one that comes with it wears out or breaks, giving it more longevity than those where the cable is built-in. The portable battery also comes in five colors and has a pawprint (hence its name) on it that lights up to indicate how much power is left.
The INIU Pawsible Power Bank has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from nearly 84,000 buyers, as well as Amazon's Choice badge. Users say it's convenient, reliable, and durable, surviving countless drops according to one reviewer. If you want a compact but effective power bank and don't need as much capacity, this INIU device is a solid option.
UGREEN Nexode Power Bank
For longer trips, you'll want to get a high-capacity battery pack that can fully charge your Nintendo Switch 2 and other devices several times over. Since airlines don't allow you to fly with any battery over 100 watt-hours (approximately 27,000 mAh), most power banks are 25,000 mAh max. UGREEN offers various power bank models, but the Nexode Power Bank (25,000 mAh, 200 watts) with Smart Digital Display is the best for those times when you know you aren't going to have access to an outlet for quite some time.
The Nexode can charge up to three devices at once using its two USB-C and one USB-A port, with a maximum output of 200 watts when the USB-C ports (one 140-watt and the other 100-watt) are both in use. That's enough to power most non-gaming laptops while in use and more than enough for your Nintendo Switch 2, which should easily get four charges out of the Nexode's 25,000 mAh capacity. Of course, that's only if you're not using the power bank on any other devices at the same time.
At $129.99, UGREEN's power bank is more expensive than other models on this list. However, it does occasionally go on sale on Amazon, where it has an Amazon Choice badge and 4.4 stars from nearly 3,000 ratings. Many users specifically note that the Nexode is great for portable gaming devices like the Switch 2. Its capacity and speed mean it's better suited to multi-device charging than other portable battery packs, so it's perfect for sharing with a fellow traveler.
Anker Prime Power Bank
Finally, if you want the best power bank out there and are willing to pay for quality and a trusted brand name, go with Anker. The company offers a lot of different portable chargers, but our pick here is the Anker Prime Power Bank, which has a list price of $229.99 and occasionally goes on sale on Amazon. At 26,250 mAh, it can fully charge your Nintendo Switch 2 around five times, and its 300-watt maximum output means it's quick, even if you're also plugging something more demanding like a laptop into one of its three ports (two USB-C and one USB-A).
What really makes the Prime stand out is its dual-port 250-watt input, which means you can recharge the battery pack itself to 50% in just 13 minutes and to 80% in 40 minutes if you use both USB-C ports. It also has a smart display and connects to an app that gives you real-time insights and controls. You can also get a charging base separately or bundled with the power bank for an additional $99.99.
The Anker Prime has great reviews on Amazon, earning a 4.6 rating and at least four stars from 90% of users. Though pricey, reviewers say it's great if you need a battery pack you can split between devices or users, and that the charging base is worth the cost for its convenience. Depending on your needs, it may seem like overkill when cheaper power banks will work just fine with your Switch 2. That said, if you need high capacity, output, and speed, the Prime's specs and bonus features mixed with Anker's good reputation help justify its price.
How we picked these portable battery packs
To select power banks for this list, we looked at models with a charge capacity between 10,000 and 27,000 milliampere-hours, those large enough to fully charge the Nintendo Switch 2 battery at least once without being too large to take on an airplane in terms of capacity and size. We focused on specific products with a consumer rating of at least 4.5 stars out of five on Amazon, making an exception for the UGREEN Nexode (4.4 stars) based on its positive user reviews that specifically mention that it's great for gamers. Finally, we considered price, as we aimed to choose power banks across a range of budgets.