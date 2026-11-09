5 Essential Apps You Need To Install On Your Mac Mini In 2026

Safari is great, until it's not. Apple keeps promoting this browser as the fastest, most reliable option on the Mac, but that claim hasn't been true for a few years. Not only do I try to switch back to Safari after every macOS update, but I always end up returning to Opera One, a far more reliable browser that takes the best of Chromium without being power-hungry or RAM-consuming. More importantly, I'm not alone in this claim, as several Redditors also consider the current Safari experience a mess.

With Opera One, now in version R3, the company improves Tab Islands, which now intuitively and automatically group tabs and users can name and color-code these groups. It also adds AI with 20% faster responses and on-screen awareness based on what you're seeing in the browser, plus sidebar improvements with more integrated apps. In daily use, Opera One feels reliable and fast, and it has one of my favorite features: Split Screen between tabs with only one window open.

Opera One is free to download for Mac, and users who don't want to use all the features in Opera's main browser can also use Opera Air, a minimalist browser focused on cutting distractions and maximizing focus. Another option is Microsoft Edge, which, with a few tweaks, can become your new go-to browser on the Mac mini.