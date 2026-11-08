This Highly-Rated Amazon Keychain Can Help You Learn Coding
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Keychains offer a way to decorate a backpack or key ring and come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. There are even keychain video game consoles that come with a selection of retro games to play — one keychain that doubles as a miniature handheld where you can play games, and one that teaches you how to code them as well.
The TinyCircuits Thumby is a compact and lightweight keychain that is also a handheld gaming console. Imagine a much smaller Nintendo Game Boy with various different shades of color and you'll get the idea. Outside of letting you play games such as "Snake" and "Pong," the Thumby also teaches you how to code your own video games, and it does this all for a price of around $30. By using its free in-browser code editor, users can code games using MicroPython. Thumby uses the custom Thumby Code Editor or Arduino Code Editor to assist users with making their own games that they can share with other players.
It certainly offers a lot more than Starboy, the keychain digital pet. The Thumby comes with a 72-by-40 Monochrome OLED display, a micro USB port to assist with programming, and a 40 mAh rechargeable LiPo battery that claims to provide around two hours of game time before it needs to be charged again.
What users think of this keychain console
Among those who have actually used the Thumby keychain, there are mixed reactions about the tiny device. Reviews on Amazon say it's a novelty item that comes with several fun games that users can play to pass the time. However, it's playing those games that can be a problem, as the controller is quite small and can be challenging for those with larger hands. Its size may also make it more difficult to see the screen. But, all in all, it's a handy device to have around that can provide a few hours of fun at a time.
One of the best features of the Thumby pointed out by users and reviews is the ability to program and code games. Its programmability is highlighted as a major bonus for teaching users how to code their own games through TinyCircuit. Plus, being able to download other player-made games is a win, as users can find a lot through the website to download.
With the Thumby being a keychain and a unique mini gadget, there are, however, concerns about its strength and sturdiness. A review on the official site says the quality of the build is quite shocking and good. The Thumby may look and feel like a toy, but it's a functioning gadget that is designed to be attached to a bag and used to play and create games.
The importance of learning coding
Learning how to code is a skillset that can be used in several careers, including in making your own video games. Gaming is a popular path for coders and there are several tools available for future game developers. Thumby uses Python to assist with coding, and that is one of the most widely used programming languages in the world. By using Thumby, potential devolopers could learn how to make games on the handheld and then bring that same knowledge to other coding platforms.
Coding provides new ways for students and creators to learn and expand their knowledge. By understanding how a line of code works, they can create new pathways and new lines of code or troubleshoot why a specific piece of coding wasn't working, then find a way to solve what went wrong.
Outside of game development, coding is an important process for students and anyone looking to take a STEM course. Coding can be used to help students find new career paths and get them more interested in STEM subjects. By being able to play games on the Thumby that were made by other creators, anyone interested in coding can learn to make their own game and even take that knowledge to other areas in technology. They can then take what they've learned and use additional coding tools to assist with programming.