This Highly-Rated Amazon Keychain Can Help You Learn Coding

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Keychains offer a way to decorate a backpack or key ring and come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. There are even keychain video game consoles that come with a selection of retro games to play — one keychain that doubles as a miniature handheld where you can play games, and one that teaches you how to code them as well.

The TinyCircuits Thumby is a compact and lightweight keychain that is also a handheld gaming console. Imagine a much smaller Nintendo Game Boy with various different shades of color and you'll get the idea. Outside of letting you play games such as "Snake" and "Pong," the Thumby also teaches you how to code your own video games, and it does this all for a price of around $30. By using its free in-browser code editor, users can code games using MicroPython. Thumby uses the custom Thumby Code Editor or Arduino Code Editor to assist users with making their own games that they can share with other players.

It certainly offers a lot more than Starboy, the keychain digital pet. The Thumby comes with a 72-by-40 Monochrome OLED display, a micro USB port to assist with programming, and a 40 mAh rechargeable LiPo battery that claims to provide around two hours of game time before it needs to be charged again.