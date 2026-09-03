8 Unique Mini Gadgets For Retro Game Lovers
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If you're enthusiastic about retro games, you probably love old CRT monitors, the Nintendo GameCube, and physical disks over digital game copies. However, these devices, games, and consoles aren't always easy to carry or store away. For those looking to buy these types of items as gifts, some of them can also be hard to track down in good condition and at a good price. But you can still scratch that nostalgia itch with readily available retro gadgets, many of which can fit in the palm of your hand.
Amazon has plenty of cool and useful retro gadgets to offer, but in this roundup, we'll be dialing in on the smaller-sized novelties. It's important to note that with tiny retro gadgets, you will always be sacrificing one aspect or the other, and we'll address that with each product. Still, there are plenty of great compact controllers, mini renditions of popular consoles, and even retro handhelds out there that offer a fun experience. These unique mini gadgets make great gifts for that retro game lover in your life.
TinyCircuits Thumby
The TinyCircuits Thumby is a remarkably small mini gaming console that you can clip onto a keychain. It's so small that it's only about the width of the top of your thumb. It's obviously a niche and novelty console, but it is technically fully playable despite its miniature size. The monochrome OLED screen is only 0.4 inches across, so you'll really have to get up close and personal to enjoy the games. Out of the box, the Thumby comes with six pre-installed games: Annelid, Saurrun, SpaceDebris, Tennis, Thumgeon, and TinyBlocks. All of these games are scaled-down versions of popular titles. For example, TinyBlocks is just a custom version of Tetris.
To play these games, you'll use the miniature directional pad (D-pad) and the face buttons. These buttons are clicky, but because of the cramped size, you'll only really be playing for a maximum of 10 minutes before it gets uncomfortable. This definitely won't be your main console, but it sure is one of the cutest gadgets available at the moment. TinyCircuits also advocates for making your own games and uploading them to the Thumby, and the company has a great guide on how to do that.
Tiny Arcade Atari 2600
The Atari 2600 is one of the gaming consoles that defined the 80s, and Tiny Arcade has shrunk the iconic system down to fit in the palm of your hand. The Tiny Arcade Atari 2600 Mini Console comes with a fully functional joystick, an adorably tiny CRT monitor with a 1.5-inch screen, and an itty-bitty version of the Atari 2600 console. The setup operates on three AAA batteries and comes with 10 classic Atari games, including Pong, Pac-Man, and Asteroids.
The TV monitor houses the actual components that power the games, so the Atari 2600 is just there as a novelty. While the joystick works as expected, the tiny size means you probably won't be playing this longer than a few minutes before your hands start to cramp. Some original Atari games, like Pac-Man and Missile Command, play well here, but Centipede is harder to play due to the speed at which you need to track the tiny pixels. For just under $40, though, it's a fun stocking stuffer.
8Bitdo FlipPad
The 8Bitdo FlipPad is a USB-C gamepad that plugs into your iPhone or Android. As long as you have emulators and games, this gamepad can turn your phone into a vertical gaming handheld. The FlipPad features a hinge that you can use to flip the device up or down if you ever need to respond to a text or call while gaming. Your phone will immediately recognize it as a controller when you plug it in, so you don't have to deal with an annoying Bluetooth pairing process. This gadget also doesn't require charging since it connects directly via USB-C.
The FlipPad features four shoulder button stand-ins, labeled L1, L2, R1, and R2. Below these buttons, you'll find the D-Pad, regular face buttons, and the start and select buttons. One caveat here is that if you have a thicker protective case, you'll have to remove it during your play sessions to plug in the FlipPad. Thankfully, this gamepad probably won't scratch your screen, as it has a rubber coating where it sits on top of your phone.
8Bitdo Micro Gamepad
Unlike the FlipPad, the 8Bitdo Micro is a Bluetooth gamepad that wirelessly connects to your Android, iPhone, Nintendo Switch, or Switch 2. About the size of a pack of Tic Tacs, the Micro weighs just under an ounce. For context, an Xbox Series X controller weighs in around 10 ounces, which just goes to show how tiny the 8Bitdo Micro really is. Even with this diminutive size, though, the Gamepad has all the buttons you need, including a D-pad, four shoulder buttons, and four face buttons. PocketLint praised the button feel in their review, which is a welcome surprise.
On a PC, the Micro doesn't work as a traditional controller since it lacks X-Input. But weirdly enough, you can use it as a macro keyboard. 8Bitdo's Ultimate Software allows you to remap the keys to specific functions, such as launching certain apps to keep you productive on the go. The smaller size will test your dexterity, but if you're playing retro games on your phone, this gadget is miles better than just using the touchscreen controls.
Anbernic RG Rotate
The Anbernic RG Rotate is one of the many affordable retro handhelds available, but it stands out particularly because of its unique form factor. This Anbernic handheld has a display that's connected to a hinge, allowing it to rotate out. The buttons and controls sit beneath this rotating display, making the RG Rotate easily pocketable when closed. Like any Android handheld, you just need to download emulators from the Google Play Store. This device works great for emulating Game Boy Advance games and just as well for any handheld retro consoles that had a square aspect ratio.
The RG Rotate features a vibrant 3.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720 by 720 pixels. The buttons are quite clicky and satisfying, and you can expect around four to five hours of gameplay in terms of battery life. One thing annoying about the RG Rotate is the fact that it lacks a headphone jack, meaning you'll need to rely on a USB-C dongle or Bluetooth. Still, it's hard not to appreciate the space-saving design and the charm of the rotating display.
ModRetro Chromatic
On the surface, the ModRetro Chromatic looks just like an original Game Boy Color. The design is very faithful to Nintendo's iconic handheld, but it has a more solid and substantial feel thanks to the magnesium alloy build. ModRetro decided to go with an LCD screen with a resolution of 160 x 144 pixels, which is identical to the screen you'll find on the Game Boy Color. The colors are punchy and vibrant, but because of the low resolution, you get an experience that's dripping with nostalgia.
Perhaps the most important aspect here is that the Chromatic is not an emulator-focused handheld. Instead, it's compatible with Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges, meaning you're getting an authentic experience. ModRetro also sells its own game cartridges, including original titles and re-released classics like Earthworm Jim. The buttons and the in-hand feel are great, and brightness is good enough to play outside. It's an expensive device at $200, but for recreating that magical Game Boy Color experience, it's worth considering for the nostalgia.
Super Micro Keychain
Amazon offers a lot of compact retro consoles that come with multiple games, but the Super Micro Keychain line's arcade-inspired design and ability to attach to your keychain make it a more interesting option than most. HyperMegaTech, the brand behind these retro consoles, holds an official license for the games. This means you're getting decent ports of the titles, not bootleg copies. Each keychain console comes with three games. For example, the Centipede version comes with Centipede, Millipede, and Crystal Castles, while the Asteroids version comes with Asteroids, Gravitar, and Yar's Revenge.
The keychain at the end of the gadget features a quick-release design, making it easy to take on and off from your keys or backpack. You get a 2-inch full-color RGB screen, and while it's small and low-resolution (240 by 320 pixels), it's decent enough for these arcade games. The speakers won't blow you away, but the responsive buttons feel good while playing. Regardless of which version you get, these consoles won't be the most durable, as attaching them to your keys means they have a high chance of getting scratched or damaged.
Funkey S
The Funkey S is a foldable, clamshell-style retro console that can do a surprisingly good job of emulating original PlayStation (PS1) games. This ability is particularly impressive given the tiny size of the Funkey S, as it's small enough to attach to a keychain. The screen is a tiny 1.5-inch display with a resolution of 240-by-240 pixels, giving it a square aspect ratio. Despite the small size, this screen is vibrant, sharp, and perfect for playing Game Boy Advance games like Pokémon. The only knock here in terms of design is the Micro-USB port, as USB-C would have been more convenient for charging.
Due to the compact size, the battery life isn't impressive. It maxes out at two hours, and play time might be even lower depending on the game and brightness levels. The buttons are satisfying, and you thankfully won't be dealing with accidental presses too often. However, at $83, it is quite expensive for what is ultimately a novelty console that won't be too comfortable for longer sessions.
How we chose these unique retro mini gadgets
When rounding up the best mini gadgets for retro game lovers, we focused strictly on devices that are keychain-sized, desk-novelty scale, or deliberately ultra-compact while still offering real playable experiences. We also included some retro handhelds, but only those which were pocketable and compact in size. When specifically recommending consoles, we only included those that either come with officially licensed games or no games at all. Any device that came with bootleg games was not included. The idea was to recommend gadgets that are easy to take with you or can serve as stocking stuffers for Christmas.
Products available on Amazon with meaningful review volume (TinyCircuits Thumby, Tiny Arcade Atari 2600, 8BitDo Micro, and 8BitDo FlipPad) all carry at least a 4.1-star (out of five) average rating. Items sold primarily through official stores (FunKey S, ModRetro Chromatic) were included based on professional reviews. Our opinions and recommendations were verified by cross-checking with testing conducted by sources like The Verge, Android Authority, Retro Dodo, and other review outlets.