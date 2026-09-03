8 Unique Mini Gadgets For Retro Game Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're enthusiastic about retro games, you probably love old CRT monitors, the Nintendo GameCube, and physical disks over digital game copies. However, these devices, games, and consoles aren't always easy to carry or store away. For those looking to buy these types of items as gifts, some of them can also be hard to track down in good condition and at a good price. But you can still scratch that nostalgia itch with readily available retro gadgets, many of which can fit in the palm of your hand.

Amazon has plenty of cool and useful retro gadgets to offer, but in this roundup, we'll be dialing in on the smaller-sized novelties. It's important to note that with tiny retro gadgets, you will always be sacrificing one aspect or the other, and we'll address that with each product. Still, there are plenty of great compact controllers, mini renditions of popular consoles, and even retro handhelds out there that offer a fun experience. These unique mini gadgets make great gifts for that retro game lover in your life.