5 Mini Gadgets That Actually Keep You Productive On The Go

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When working remotely, especially if you're on the go, productivity can be hard to achieve if you don't know how to eliminate inefficiencies and distractions. By incorporating the right gadgets into your workflow, productivity can flow effortlessly since you always have the right tool for the job. The gadgets don't need to be big either, since large devices are not portable enough to whip out when you need to perform a quick task on the go. Sometimes, it helps to have the little things to remove productivity-killing friction in less-than-ideal situations.

Do you need to type on your phone when you don't have a laptop? A foldable keyboard can help. Do you need a macro pad that you can keep in your pocket so you can easily access your commonly used shortcuts with the press of a button? A micro gamepad can help with that. And if you find yourself in a foreign airport and need to quickly charge your laptop to finish a report or invoice, you can use a travel adapter to connect your charger to a different wall outlet. These are just a few examples of how mini gadgets can have a big impact on your productivity when you're on the go.