Open-Source Software Is Already Running Your TV, Router, And Car

If you've been following tech news, you've probably heard a lot about open-source software lately, from vulnerabilities in PHP to people ditching Windows 11 for Linux. What you might not know is that you don't have to be running a self-hosted website or a Linux PC to actually be using open-source software. All you have to do is turn on a smart TV, start the ignition on a car, or connect your phone to Wi-Fi. Even just using a smartphone is usually an open-source-based experience.

For example, the Tizen operating system on Samsung TVs is technically a Linux distribution, as promoted by the Linux Foundation, and so is Roku OS on Roku TVs. Other smart TV operating systems, like Fire OS for Amazon Fire TVs, are just modified versions of Android, which is itself based on open-source code. So is, as you might guess, Android Automotive OS, which you can find in the head units of many cars.

The router that's probably connecting you to the internet right now is also making use of open-source software, as you'll learn by visiting TP-Link's GPL Code Center. There, you can actually download the open-source GPL-licensed code TP-Link uses on its routers and other networking equipment.