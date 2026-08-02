5 Reasons Why People Are Ditching Windows 11

Nearly five years after its release, Windows 11 may not have reached the levels Microsoft would've hoped for. Some people remain hesitant about the upgrade, and many who switched either moved back to Windows 10 or installed a lightweight operating system. Despite everything good it brings to the table, Windows 11 has some hard-to-ignore drawbacks that are pushing users to ditch the iteration for good.

To some users, Windows 11 feels slower than Windows 10 on older computers, while many keep reporting issues with Windows 11 updates. There's also increasing AI integration, including features like Copilot and Recall (on Copilot+ PCs), which has become a point of criticism. Additionally, privacy-conscious users are leaving the OS because of data tracking concerns. Other commonly cited reasons for ditching Windows 11 include slow or broken search, less-useful Start Menu, less Taskbar customization, mandating Microsoft accounts during setup, and intrusive ads.

Keep in mind that Windows 11's market share is on the rise, despite all the criticism it's received since the early days. Windows 10's end of support may have played a major role, but there are people happily using Windows 11 for everyday tasks. Yet, this doesn't change the fact that a large number of users have chosen to stay on Windows 10 or explore alternatives. And they have their reasons for it.