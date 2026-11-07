Your Video Doorbell Can Have A Tough Time In The Winter - Here's How To Fix It

Video doorbell devices have become a staple in home security systems, and for good reason: They provide around-the-clock monitoring of the front of your house from the comfort of your phone. But with winter right around the corner, you might face a few issues with your Ring doorbell's uptime. The reason behind this is the power source and how it works. If you're using a battery-powered video doorbell device, the battery stops charging at extreme temperatures, especially below freezing. This causes the device to die out fairly quickly compared to warmer months, when charging isn't an issue. But why does this happen?

Most battery-powered devices use lithium-ion batteries, which often stop accepting charge once the temperature drops below freezing. This is to protect the battery's chemistry and sustain its longevity. However, this also means that the device will eventually stop functioning in colder climates. As the temperature drops, you'll notice your Ring doorbell charging more slowly and running out of battery more quickly. Once it surpasses the device's temperature limit, it will stop charging and shut down completely.

This doesn't mean the video doorbell has stopped working, though. It will be back to normal once the temperature comes within a suitable range again. Methods such as turning off unnecessary notifications and features, using protective covering, placing it in sheltered areas, and bringing it inside to charge can greatly increase its efficacy in the colder months. While the device may not work as well as it does during summer, those are better alternatives to not having a doorbell camera at all. Understanding why lithium-ion batteries fail to charge in the winter, and how you can circumvent that problem, is the first step toward keeping your video doorbell online through the winter.