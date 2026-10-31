Setting Your Video Doorbell To Record Longer Isn't Always Better - Here's Why

Most video doorbells don't record all the time. There are a couple of reasons, but mostly because they're designed this way. For starters, longer videos, especially in HD, take up more storage space. Constant recording also uses much more power than standby, draining batteries faster, especially without a wired power hookup. All of this means that when it's time to adjust recording lengths, you'll probably want to avoid max-length or continuous options to save resources.

Most smart home security cameras and surveillance devices, such as a video doorbell, can record in two formats: continuous (24/7) or timed event captures. Continuous recording, where available, means the camera or device records indefinitely, capturing everything it sees, even when nothing eventful is happening. Do note that some cameras don't support this. Timed event captures, on the other hand, usually trigger on a specific action or detection alert and continue recording for a set period. A great example of the latter, and how a video doorbell usually works by default, is when movement is detected, or someone rings the doorbell; it begins recording for up to a minute or so afterward. That way, it captures everything important, and when you review the footage, you see the visitor approach, ring or knock, and eventually leave.

With timed event captures, you can also customize how long the device records after an event. Ring doorbells, for instance, let you choose between 15 and 120 seconds of recording time. Although total recording times vary by model and brand, an upper limit still exists, and you may want to avoid it.