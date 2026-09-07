Wired Vs. Wireless Video Doorbells: Pros, Cons, And Differences Explained

The major differences between wired and wireless video doorbells are how they're powered and installed. Wired video doorbells, as the name suggests, require cables. They connect to an existing doorbell installation (which, in turn, links to your home's main electrical system) or plug into a router or Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch via a LAN cable. Either way, the installation can get pretty technical as you'll be dealing with wiring. If you're not confident installing it yourself, you'll need to rely on a professional.

Meanwhile, a wireless video doorbell runs on batteries built into the device. You won't see any cables coming out of the doorbell unless you connect it to a power bank or solar panel to top up the rechargeable batteries. Since they don't have to be hardwired, wireless video doorbells don't require professional help. Depending on your wall material, you'll need some tools like a drill and screwdriver to mount the doorbell, but it's generally a DIY project.

Another difference between wired and wireless video doorbells is their internet connectivity. Wireless video doorbells simply connect to your home Wi-Fi. Wired video doorbells, on the other hand, use two different connection methods, depending on the type. If the model links to your existing doorbell system, then it also connects to your home network via Wi-Fi. But if it's the PoE type, it accesses the internet directly from the Ethernet cable plugged into it.

How the video doorbells record is also a key difference. Wired models support continuous 24/7 recording, while wireless models record only when events like motion detection and doorbell presses happen. Some wireless video doorbells can record 24/7, but those are the models with hardwired capability.