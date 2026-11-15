5 Charging Gadgets With A Built-In Display

Satechi's 240W Desktop Charger is the company's latest ChargeView accessory, now with more bandwidth to charge more devices at once. Engineered for heavy-duty multi-device setups, this gadget uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology to deliver a total of 240W combined power. It features six USB-C ports, and the first two are up to 140W combined, which is more than enough to fast charge a device such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The third and fourth ports can handle up to 100W, while the fifth and sixth provide up to 30W for smaller accessories, phones, or tablets. This gadget uses modern USB PD 3.2 AVS and PPS standards to adjust voltage dynamically, while also operating silently and keeping heat really low.

In addition to that, the Satechi ChargeView 240W Desktop Charger features a dedicated front-facing LCD screen, which monitors your entire desk setup in real time. While it's not a touchscreen display, there's a button on top of the gadget that gives you information about the exact wattage delivery for each port, the amount of wattage being used at that time, and even how hot the device is. What's nice about this device is that you can watch in real time the charger recalculating how it distributes power across devices.

Available for $149.99, this device is on the costlier side compared to other accessories in this list. But it's also one of the more handy gadgets if you have lots of devices you're constantly charging or connected to power. You can learn more about it in our full review.