5 Charging Gadgets With A Built-In Display
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A recent trend that's worth paying attention to is charging gadgets with a built-in display. While they can be as simple as a small panel to inform you how much battery is left in a power bank, others can be innovative and feature a digital character that gives you data on each charging session and about the device plugged in. With chargers becoming more efficient and powerful in a smaller footprint, having on-screen information helps you understand if everything is alright, so you can check to make sure neither the charger nor your devices are overheating. This is why there are some charging gadgets with a built-in display that are worth checking out, such as Satechi's recently-released ChargeView 240W, Torras' FlashEye-Dot, and Anker's Nano Charger.
Here are five charging gadgets with a built-in display that are worth checking, as they can make your routine of charging your devices better, more secure, and, sometimes, even funnier. BGR chose these charging gadgets foremost because they have built-in displays, but also because some of these devices have been reviewed by our staff, while all the others have been praised by real customers and the media.
1. Satechi ChargeView 240W desktop charger
Satechi's 240W Desktop Charger is the company's latest ChargeView accessory, now with more bandwidth to charge more devices at once. Engineered for heavy-duty multi-device setups, this gadget uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology to deliver a total of 240W combined power. It features six USB-C ports, and the first two are up to 140W combined, which is more than enough to fast charge a device such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The third and fourth ports can handle up to 100W, while the fifth and sixth provide up to 30W for smaller accessories, phones, or tablets. This gadget uses modern USB PD 3.2 AVS and PPS standards to adjust voltage dynamically, while also operating silently and keeping heat really low.
In addition to that, the Satechi ChargeView 240W Desktop Charger features a dedicated front-facing LCD screen, which monitors your entire desk setup in real time. While it's not a touchscreen display, there's a button on top of the gadget that gives you information about the exact wattage delivery for each port, the amount of wattage being used at that time, and even how hot the device is. What's nice about this device is that you can watch in real time the charger recalculating how it distributes power across devices.
Available for $149.99, this device is on the costlier side compared to other accessories in this list. But it's also one of the more handy gadgets if you have lots of devices you're constantly charging or connected to power. You can learn more about it in our full review.
2. Torras FlashEye-Dot Smart Interactive Display Charger
Torras' FlashEye-Dot Smart Interactive Display Charger offers a more playful approach to everyday fast charging. With a single 45W USB-C connection, this gadget is optimized to power smartphones, tablets, handheld gaming consoles, and even lightweight laptops such as the MacBook Air. Its tiny chassis uses advanced GaN technology and intelligent thermal controls to fast charge safely, without overheating, and in a small footprint that you could toss in your pocket.
The main highlight of this product is the FlashEye-Dot front-facing dot-matrix display, as it focuses on showing an animated face alongside the numbers. You can see the live charging state of the connected device while also adding some lightness to your day. For example, when you plug in a phone, it welcomes you with an energetic animation, and once it's done, it transitions to a calm expression when your device tops off.
The built-in display features touch controls, responds to power handshakes, thermal changes, and safety checks. If it detects elevated temperatures, the screen displays clear thermal status icons alongside the animated face to signal that it is lowering power output to protect your device's battery health. Available for $49.99, the Torras FlashEye-Dot is great for utility and desk aesthetics. It appeals to users thanks to its design, but, most importantly, offers 45W fast charging capability that is enough for most people's everyday devices.
3. Anker Nano Charger
If Torras' device doesn't suit your style, then you could try Anker's alternative with its Nano charger. It also features a cool hardware design with several battery preservation features. With 45W of output via a single USB-C port, this gadget can easily power smartphones, tablets, and lightweight laptops. One of the Anker Nano Charger's key features is the 180-degree folding prong mechanism. The plug prongs pivot to let the charger sit upright in standard wall outlets, lie flat against walls behind tight furniture, or collapse fully flat for travel.
The smart display offers detailed visual feedback, as it shows live wattage metrics, power modes, internal safety statuses, and, more importantly, status icons (like smiley faces) during healthy fast-charging sessions. When paired with a USB-C device, such as an iPhone or an iPad, the charger uses Smart Device Recognition to display the connected model name and real-time battery percentage directly on its screen, giving it a touch of personalization. In addition, the display features an auto-rotation tool, so the animations are always facing you, whatever position you're using the power brick.
Available for $34.99, Anker's Nano Charge features TÜV-certified Care Mode and ActiveShield safety algorithms to reduce operating temperatures and tone down charging speeds after reaching the max capacity. This should help to protect your battery health not only during overnight charges but also in the long term.
4. Belkin's BoostCharge Power Bank 20K with Display
Of all the devices in this list, Belkin's Power Bank 20K with Display is the one with the fewest smart features on the built-in display, but it is still worth looking at. Built around a 20,000 mAh internal capacity, it can recharge most smartphones four to five times before it dies, and it can even provide full charges to tablets and other portable devices. With a dual USB-C port and a standard USB-A port, it supports up to 20W Power Delivery fast charging, offering you a decent technology to replace your batteries on the go, and avoid those long sessions sitting at a wall outlet in a coffee shop or at the airport.
Unlike traditional power banks that feature a vague four-dot LED light, this model has a digital display on its outer shell that shows the remaining battery capacity down to the single digit percentage. When charging devices or being recharged itself, the screen offers input/output metrics, charge time estimates, and safety warnings if a connected device draws irregular power.
Even though using Belkin's Power Bank 20K with Display is a very straightforward experience, as you can push the side button to wake the screen and check stats, it can always let you know whether you have enough juice left to top off a laptop or if the gadget itself needs to be plugged in before heading out. Available for $54.99, this power bank focuses on durable construction and safety-first technologies, great for every user on the go.
5. Anker's 140W 4-port charger
Anker's 140W 4-port charger is a great pick for anyone looking for a high-output wall and desktop hybrid with GaN technology. It features three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. While you can use a single port to output up to 140W via USB PD 3.1, which allows you to fast-charge a full-sized laptop like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can also enjoy high speeds by also plugging your phone and a wearable simultaneously.
This charger features a built-in color display that shows a real-time dashboard for power distribution, so you can see wattage allocation per power, total combined output, and internal temperature readouts. What's interesting is that the device can show power dropping as the connected devices finish charging while also offering a fast charging curve to display how the device was charged.
Like many of the other options in this list, you don't need to touch the display, as it operates automatically, adjusting stats as cables are inserted or removed. The charger also shows notification alerts if a cable is degraded or if a connected device is drawing less power due to thermal throttling if it's getting too hot. This Anker charger costs $89.99, and it's a great all-in-one solution for people traveling or wanting a single charger for multiple devices. It ensures everything will be charged properly with built-in protection while protecting your products' battery lives in the long term.
How we chose these charging gadgets
BGR chose charging gadgets with a built-in display in different price ranges. While you can check other lists we have, including one focused on Anker chargers with a screen, we focused on products that have been reviewed by our own staff and by real customers or other media outlets. All these products come from trusted brands and are available for as low as $34.99, and can get as expensive as $149.99, meaning there's a bit of everything for every customer.
We also decided to include different categories of charging devices, as you can have a proper desktop hub, a charger with several ports, a single USB-C port with a small footprint, or a power bank — which can be especially useful for people traveling or often on the go. With that, there's always a great solution for whatever your need might be.
While BGR has tips and tricks to help you charge your iPhone faster, taking care of your tech products also includes getting a proper charger and proper cables, as they're responsible for passing power between the power outlets and your device. In addition, with temperatures getting out of hand in winter and summer, having a device that can keep an eye on the temperature of all the devices can be extremely handy to avoid battery degradation or even a worse incident.