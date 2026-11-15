3 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds To Buy Instead Of The Samsung Galaxy Buds On

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Wireless headphones and earbuds are a great way to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts, but they can also make it difficult to hear what's happening in the world around you. On the one hand, distracting sounds like chatty coworkers or that construction site across the street are noises you don't want to hear, but blocking out too much audibility can also be dangerous (especially for walking commutes).

Fortunately, audio brands have started working with open-ear designs, and one of the latest products to hit the market is the $230 Samsung Galaxy Buds On. These comfortable buds sit just outside your inner ear, allowing ambient noise to filter in. They support Samsung's proprietary hi-res codecs (SSC and SSC UHQ) — plus AAC, SBC, and LC3 — on top of Google Gemini and Bixby. They also deliver up to 9.5 hours of battery life on a full charge, and a topped-off case holds an extra 28.5 playback hours.

For the Android user who wants one of the best pairs of open-ears money can buy, the Buds On are hard to beat, but hard doesn't mean impossible. We found three alternative open-ears we'd recommend over the Samsung flagship, and we'll be breaking down all the reasons why. There's plenty to discuss, so let's get started with our first selection: the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen).