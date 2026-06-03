Over Ear Vs. In Ear Headphones: Which Is Better For Workouts?

There's no one style of headphones that's ideal for everyone and for every situation. Often, what matters when choosing headphones is how you plan to use them. For example, you might be wondering whether over-ear or in-ear headphones are superior for workouts. Spoiler alert: There's no universal answer to this question. When determining whether in-ear or over-ear headphones best serve your needs during a workout, you need to account for a range of factors.

It's also wise to do some general research before buying a pair of fitness-friendly headphones. Regardless of whether you choose the in-ear or over-ear style, you should look into headphone brands to find out which are worth your money and which you should avoid. If you're making an upgrade, you might also want to consider creative ways to use your old headphones instead of just getting rid of them. In some cases, your old headphones might be the best for workouts, while a new set of audiophile headphones might be perfect for other uses.