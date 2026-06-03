Over Ear Vs. In Ear Headphones: Which Is Better For Workouts?
There's no one style of headphones that's ideal for everyone and for every situation. Often, what matters when choosing headphones is how you plan to use them. For example, you might be wondering whether over-ear or in-ear headphones are superior for workouts. Spoiler alert: There's no universal answer to this question. When determining whether in-ear or over-ear headphones best serve your needs during a workout, you need to account for a range of factors.
It's also wise to do some general research before buying a pair of fitness-friendly headphones. Regardless of whether you choose the in-ear or over-ear style, you should look into headphone brands to find out which are worth your money and which you should avoid. If you're making an upgrade, you might also want to consider creative ways to use your old headphones instead of just getting rid of them. In some cases, your old headphones might be the best for workouts, while a new set of audiophile headphones might be perfect for other uses.
Pros and cons of working out with in-ear headphones
There are some obvious disadvantages to in-ear headphones when exercising that are worth considering. For example, in-ear headphones can drop out of your ears. During a workout, this isn't just inconvenient — it can mean losing or damaging an earbud. Although over-ear headphones can slip off your ears, too, they're more likely to fall to your neck instead of all the way to the ground.
That said, the type of workouts you engage in can influence whether in-ear or over-ear headphones feel more comfortable. For example, in the Reddit /r/GYM community, one user points out that they prefer in-ear for lifting. With over-ear headphones, they feel like the motion of lifting weights will cause them to knock the headphones off their ears.
Of course, in-ear headphones are more compact than over-ear models. This makes taking them to the gym (or to any other fitness-related setting) easier than bringing along over-ear headphones. On the other hand, it also makes it easier to potentially lose your headphones.
Pros and cons of working out with over-ear headphones
One of the key differences between over-ear headphones and in-ear headphones is audio quality. Over-ear headphones tend to deliver more impressive sound than their equivalent in-ear counterparts. Although that's not necessarily a priority for everyone, as some users might only casually listen to music or podcasts while exercising, audiophiles may prefer an option that ultimately sounds better.
Others might take issue with the way the bulk and overall design of over-ear headphones can make using them during workouts impractical. Once more, carrying these types of headphones to and from workout sessions may be too cumbersome for certain users. In addition, over-ear headphones can easily trap sweat, particularly during cardio sessions. This can make working out in over-ear headphones uncomfortable. Adding to a user's potential discomfort is the weight of over-ear headphones, which may become quite noticeable during intense workouts.
Remember, you should account for everything from your personal preferences to your workout routines when deciding between in-ear and over-ear headphones for exercising. If portability and convenience are important to you, in-ear may be the best option. If you care about the best audio quality, over-ear headphones could be superior. Just remember to do your research (like checking on headphone brand rankings) to be confident you're investing in a pair of workout headphones with a positive reputation!